Myanmar Leader Heads To Bangkok As Quake Deaths Climb To 3,000

Share

Myanmar’s junta chief Min Aung Hlaing is in Thailand for a regional summit as his country reels from an earthquake that killed thousands and left cities in ruins.

The earthquake in central Myanmar last Friday killed 3,085 people and injured 4,715, the junta has said. Hundreds more are missing and the toll is expected to rise.

Min Aung Hlaing arrived in Bangkok yesterday, according to AFP, on the eve of a summit that will gather leaders of the seven countries that border the Bay of Bengal.

His attendance, which was earlier confirmed by a spokesman for the Myanmar army, will be unusual as sanctioned leaders are typically barred from these events.

Host Thailand, where the earthquake was felt and killed 21 people, has proposed that the leaders issue a joint statement on the disaster. Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka are also part of the summit.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

