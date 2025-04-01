Myanmar Hospitals Overwhelmed As Govt Says More Than 1,700 Killed In Quake

Share

Myanmar’s military leadership has declared a week of national mourning, as it says more than 1,700 people have died in the country following Friday’s powerful earthquake.

The UN has made an urgent appeal for $8m (£6.2m), as aid groups warn of a worsening humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country, with hospitals damaged and overwhelmed – the BBC has been told the smell of dead bodies is permeating the streets.

Meanwhile, four people have been pulled alive from a collapsed building in Mandalay, Myanmar, according to China’s Xinhua news agency.

Those rescued included a pregnant woman and a child, who were found alive amidst the rubble of the Sky Villa apartment building.

In neighbouring Thailand, 19 people are known to have died, and today thousands have been evacuated from cracked buildings in Bangkok Rescue efforts continue for 75 construction workers trapped under the rubble of a collapsed high-rise building in the capital – the city’s governor says there’s still hope of finding survivors

