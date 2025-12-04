MYai Robotics Unveils AI Platform To Verify News, Media In Seconds

In a landmark technological advancement, MYai Robotics has launched Curation AI™, heralded as the world’s first real-time content-authentication and opinion-intelligence engine.

This global breakthrough is powered significantly by Nigerian talent, who constitute 80 per cent of the engineering team behind the solution.

The innovation positions Nigeria at the centre of a major technological shift, showcasing Africa’s homegrown capacity to confront one of the world’s most pressing digital challenges: the rapid spread of misinformation.

Unlike conventional AI tools reliant on static datasets, Curation AI™ is designed for instantaneous verification, validating news, images, videos, audio, and social media content within seconds.

The platform scans sources, detects manipulation, flags synthetic media, and identifies AI-generated artefacts, providing users with a reliable authenticity check before they share, believe, or react to digital content.

MYai Robotics CEO, Kayode Aladesuyi, stated that the core mission is to restore truth and trust for everyday internet users. He wxplained: “Truth has never been harder to find. Curaation AI™ puts verification at everyone’s fingertips, empowering people to navigate the internet with confidence.

The platform responds directly to digital realities across Africa, where manipulated videos, fake posts, a disinformation, and AI-generated content increasingly distort public opinion. “With studies indicating that seven in ten people struggle to distinguish real from fake content online, Curation AI™ is built for daily use.

Applications range from verifying viral videos and election-related claims to helping parents ensure their children consume authentic content.

The platform also enables users to search real-time public sentiment and track live online conversations, offering brands, regulators, and policymakers an instant view of prevailing public opinion at any given moment.

“The engine is already attracting interest from sectors where digital integrity is critical. Industries including insurance, media, corporate communications, public policy, elections, and legal compliance are piloting the tool to authenticate content, detect fabricated materials, and monitor online narratives proactively to curb the spread of misinformation.

MYai Robotics emphasised that the ability to conduct real-time opinion polls, monitor brand conversations, and verify any digital content makes Curation AI™ a vital asset for institutions aiming to protect public trust.

“The engineering, testing, and deployment teams, largely based in Lagos and Abuja, developed the system using Africa-informed design principles and locally grounded research.

The company views this achievement as a turning point for African participation in frontier AI innovation. Curation AI™ is now live and freely accessible for consumers, creators, and businesses to test at curationai.ai, where users can upload content, run verification checks, analyse sentiment, and sample all features instantly.

“In Nigeria, this vision is being pursued through federal government collaborations with private sector experts, targeting the creation of over 50,000 jobs in the AI industry by 2030 and aiming for a top 50 global ranking in AI readiness and adoption across metrics such as computing power, skills, data availability, ethics, and governance.