…My Worst Game As Coach, Nigerian Tactician Laments

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has described Nigeria’s 4-0 defeat to Sudan at the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) as the worst match of his coaching career.

The home-based Eagles crashed out of the tournament after the heavy loss in Zanzibar, equalling their record worst defeat at CHAN — a 4-0 loss to Morocco in the 2018 final. Nigeria now sits bottom of Group D with no points from two games, ahead of their final fixture against Congo.

The game started on a promising note when Anthony Ijoma thought he had put Nigeria ahead, but VAR ruled the goal out for offside. Moments later, Sudan capitalised on defensive errors by Leonard Ngenge to score twice before half-time. “Our goal was ruled out, and afterwards, we made too many mistakes… four mistakes, four goals,” Chelle said after the match.

“We prepared well for Sudan, but we were not ready for so many errors.” Chelle also revealed the team was weakened by the loss of key players shortly before the tournament began. “These were the best players in our league, but they left camp before CHAN started,” he said. “We cannot lose in such a manner. We have to play our last game for honour.”