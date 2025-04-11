My Wife’s Wisdom Instrumental In My Political Career –Idris

Share

The occasion was the celebration of the 3rd year anniversary and launching of the Support Fund for Nasara Women Development Foundation, founded by Hajiya Nasare Zainab Nasir Idris, wife of Kebbi State, Governor Nasir Idris.

The anniversary celebration, marking four years since its establishment, took place at the Convocation Square of Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic in Birnin Kebbi. Attendees included political associates, business leaders, academics, religious leaders and local and international partners.

To kick- start the event, the state coordinator, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Bala, gave an overview on the establishment and accomplishments of the foundation over the years.

He highlighted that empowerment of women, promotion of the girl-child and youth education through sponsorship, skills acquisition, wealth generation, creation of employment opportunities, and effective health care delivery services remains the mission of the foundation. According to him, over 10,000 promising young men and women entrepreneurs have so far been supported with either additional business capital or full business package.

In the same vein, over 5,000 vulnerable people with health challenges have enjoyed free medical services, including surgery and medicament for different complicated health issues.

In the educational sector, the coordinator disclosed that a substantial number of youths are in primary, secondary, Islamiya and tertiary institutions across the country, studying under the sponsorship of the foundation.

Construction of classroom blocks for Islamiya schools, renovation of dilapidated ones and provision of sources of potable water supply for domestic uses in different communities have also been carried out.

Abdulrasheed confidently declared that the achievements recorded were initially personally financed by Hajiya Nasare before some well-meaning individuals supported her genuine interest in women and youth empowerment.

However, when he took the stage to address the gathering, Governor Idris took the people by surprise, when he declared that it was his wife’s divine foresight that contributed immensely to the success of his political career.

He said: “I remember that when I was fully occupied by the Nigerian workers union activities as the acting President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and my philanthropic gestures in different communities in the state, Hajiya Nasare has gone far beyond my imagination in the execution of her humanitarian programmes thereby creating synergy with my personal efforts.”

The governor admitted that he leverages on the successes of Nasara Foundation and the overwhelming support he enjoys from the people, resulting from his generosity to people, to contest and eventually won the governorship election.

In her brief remarks, the visibly joyful-looking Hajiya Idris expressed gratitude to Allah for granting her husband the patient and tolerance to endure her constant travels for advocacy and his unmeasurable sacrifice and moral support.

She also acknowledged the support of some international organisations, including Tulsi Chanrai Foundation, UFUK Dialogue, Tulip International School and the United State of America Embassy in Nigeria with which arrangements are being concluded for intervention.

To the management team of the Foundation, she requested them to sustain their dedication and commitment to the success of foundation’s programmes and projects. At the end of the event, the chief launcher at the occasion, Hon. Bello Kaoje, announced that the sum of N302 million comprising cash and pledges donations and four vehicles were realized.

It is worth mentioning that satisfied with the foundation’s organised education intervention programmes, the Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar lll, at this year’s national Qur’anic Recitation competition hosted by Kebbi State government, appointed Hajiya Idris as the North West ambassador of Girl Child Education, while the Centre for Islamic Studies, Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, honoured her with the esteemed title of Khadimatul Qur’an.

