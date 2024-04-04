My Wife Unbothered When Female Fans Flirt With Me – Deyemi

Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon has eulogised his lovely wife for her tolerance, recounting how she ignores female fans who flirt with him.

He explained that his wife doesn’t even follow him on social media.

Speaking in a recent episode on the Deep Dive podcast hosted by comedian, Teju Babyface, Okanlawon said, “If look away was a person, that is my baby girl (my wife).

READ ALSO:

“I remember one time I went out with friends and some lady tried to kiss me. Not once has my wife ever questioned me about female fans flirting with me.

“My wife has not been following me on social media for years. She has never followed me on social media.”

Speaking further, he said he never wanted to be an actor, stressing that he struggles to handle fame.

He said,“I don’t understand fame. I have never dreamt of being an actor. If certain things had happened the way I wanted it to happen, I would never have left the cooperate world.

“In 2019, I quit acting. Fame is nothing, impact is everything.”