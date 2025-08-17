My Wife Financially Support My Company First – M.I Abaga

Nigerian rapper, Jude Abaga, better known as M.I. Abaga, has opened up about the unwavering support he received from his wife, Eniola Mafe, in both personal life and career.

Speaking during a recent episode of the “Outside The Box podcast”, the music star revealed that his wife was the very first person to contribute financially when he began raising funds for his company, TASCK.

“My wife is the most supportive person. When I started trying to raise money for my company, TASCK, she was the first person who gave me a cheque,” M.I. said.

Speaking further, he explained that her support goes beyond finances. According to him, Eniola actively engages in his music-making process, often following him to the studio, filming clips for his online platforms, and even joining him at shows and business meetings, all while managing her own career.

M.I. described her as a partner who is always present, whether it’s travelling with him for shows, sitting in during studio sessions, or offering thoughtful insights on issues he has yet to fully process.

“A lot of times, I even tell her that I don’t need her advice because maybe I’ve not thought deeply about something, and she has already done a ten-page exposé,” he added with admiration.

The rapper emphasised how rare and valuable it is to have such unwavering support, noting that despite Eniola’s demanding work schedule, she still dedicates her free time to stand by him in every way possible.

He concluded by describing her as “the most supportive person” and a priceless gift in his life.