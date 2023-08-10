My Wife Encouraged Me To Start Acting, Says Pete Edochie

Nollywood legend, Pete Edochie, has narrated how his wife encouraged him to pursue his passion in acting after he lost his broadcasting job. Edochie who spoke in an interview, said he lost his broadcasting job due to religious differences and internal issues which he did not elaborate on. However, he said his wife excitedly encouraged him to take to acting when he got back home and informed her that he has lost his job.

He also revealed that while he earned N9000.00 monthly as a director in his broadcasting job, he was offered the sum of N50,000 in his first acting gig. He said: “I told my wife my work was over. She hugged me, bought me a bottle of beer, and said, ‘Pete, you’ve always wanted to be an actor; the time has come.’ “I was sitting there with her in the parlor when somebody from Lagos came to give me a check for fifty thousand to make a film.

“At that time, my salary as the director was 9000 naira per month.” Edochie also discussed controversies surrounding the marriage of Yul, his son, roles of men and women in marriage and rate of divorce in the Nigerian movie industry.

“When you get married, your wife drops her father’s name and assumes yours. You can’t have two people as captains in a ship. Women transform houses into homes, and if you don’t have a woman in the house, your house can never be a home. My wife is a lawyer. I have lived with this woman for the past 53 years, and nobody has ever come in here to say, ‘Pete, please stop beating her; you will kill her.’

No. I never saw my father beat my mother, so I cannot say I learned from my father how to beat Mama,” Edochie said. He blamed some of the ills in the contemporary Nigerian society on indiscriminate copying of foreign influences and ideas. “I want to think on things that should help us progress, not influences that should drag us backward. Why are men wearing earrings? What was the inspiration behind that?

Most of these influences come from outside the country, and they don’t help us. In our culture, a man does not kneel to offer a ring to a woman. Men and women are not equals; in the home, there has to be a leader.

“If you come to our industry today, most of our women who got married two to three years ago have all left their husbands from beginning to end. I am even shocked to hear that Chioma Chukwuka and Ireti Doyle have also left their husbands.

You take a vow when you want to get married, ‘for better or for worse, not for better for us.’ “You will always think it’s greener on the other side, but that’s the mistake that we all make. Try to find satisfaction with what you have within you; it goes a long way. If I didn’t have children, you could say, ‘aha, I don’t like youth,’ but what am I disliking youth for? If I tell you not to do this and you decide to do it, you can go ahead.

I always like to engage in things that will provide me with inspiration, things I can defend. “I have a great deal of love and re- spect for women. If I see any young man harming a woman, I just think that he doesn’t qualify to be a mature man. God has given women their voices; what makes you a mature person is your ability to handle what they tell you without resorting to violence,” he added.