My Wife Encouraged Me To Start Acting After I Lost My Job –Pete Edochie

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, in a recent chat with TV personality Chude Jideonwo, revealed how his wife encouraged him to start a career in the film industry after he lost his job. He said: ‘When I lost my broadcasting job due to religious differences and internal issues, my wife suggested I pursue my interest in acting.

I told my wife my work was over. She hugged me, bought me a bottle of beer, and said, ‘Pete, you’ve always wanted to be an actor; the time has come. I was sitting there with her in the parlor when somebody from Lagos came to give me a check for fifty thousand naira to make a film. At that time, my salary as the director was 9000 naira per month.”

Commenting on the on the separation between his last son, Yul, and his wife, he said: “I really don’t interfere in his affairs. Suddenly, we heard that he had taken a second wife. I don’t lie, because it’s not necessary. God created me so well that if I tell you this thing is black, it is black.

When he wanted to run for governorship and I saw his photograph, I thought it was from the production they were working on. It was somebody who called me and said, ‘Do you know Yul is run- ning for governor?’ We just heard it, and that’s it.

There’s something we say in Igbo, which means, ‘If you go and pick up ant-infested firewood, it’s a direct invitation for lizards to come roost.’ So, here I am, and that’s all.” On his relationship with Mary Edochie, his son’s first wife, he said: “Mary is not just a daughter-in-law.

I don’t want to say that I love Mary more than the other wives of my sons. But the love I have for Mary is so strong. Her father and I were very close. When we went for the traditional marriage rights in their place, the reception their people gave me is something I will never forget.

Mary is a wonderful person, and she is very brilliant. To a large extent, the success of that home is to the credit of Mary. She is a wonderful woman, but many people have been advising her wrongly, trying to break the link between herself and her husband. Most of those women who are advising her that way don’t have good homes.”