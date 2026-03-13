‘My Wife, Babymama Were Never Friends’ – Segun Ogungbe

Ace Nigerian actor and film producer, Segun Ogungbe, known for his dynamic acting in the Yoruba movie industry, has cleared the air about the rumour surrounding his marital life.

The actor, who spoke as a guest in a recent interview shared on Thursday, refuted claims that his wife, Tinuke, and his babymama, Wunmi Ajiboye, were friends.

According to Ogunbe, the two ladies had never been close or friends from the beginning, noting that the notion was established by a close admirer who learned that he had an extramarital affair.

READ ALSO:

“My wife and my babymama were never friends. The rumour of them being friends was a lie that was generated from social media.

“Someone who admired me and wanted me to marry her did it. She had always been on my neck to marry her, but I said I would never get married to more than one wife.

Eventually, I got someone else pregnant outside of wedlock, and when she heard, she got really pissed because she often assists me financially when I have movie projects to do.

“She got pissed and went online to say that my wife and baby mama were friends, and blogs picked it up from there. It’s not true.”