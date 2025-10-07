My Wealth Self-Made, Says Raheem Okoya

Subomi Raheem Okoya, the 22-year-old son of Nigerian billionaire industrialist Chief Razak Okoya of Eleganza Group, is making headlines for reasons far beyond his family name. Known professionally as Siraheem, he is fast becoming a household name in Nigeria’s Afrobeat scene and more importantly, he’s doing it on his own terms.

In a recent interview, Raheem made it clear that his journey to success is fueled not by inheritance, but by hard work, resilience, and self-discipline. “Yes, of course, I make my own money,” he said. “I work and earn my living. Every penny in my bank account today is based off what I do my sweat.”

Despite being born into immense wealth, Raheem insists on living independently and forging a name for himself in the entertainment industry. From recording sessions to performances, Siraheem has been steadily building a brand rooted in authenticity and talent — distancing himself from the idea of being just a ‘rich kid with access’. When asked if his work pays well and whether he enjoys it, Raheem responded with striking honesty: “I’m comfortable.”