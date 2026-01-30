My Volunteers In Government (ViG) Concept

‘The equation seems simple to solvethe more the political leaders use the instrument of governance to satisfy the yearnings, aspirations, ambitions and needs of their people, (instead of their selfish inclinations) – the better it is for all the stakeholders.’

—Ayo Oyoze Baje (‘Drumbeats of Democracy’ (c) 2018)

The roaring waves of political gambits and gimmicks, including that of laughable defections of some state governors to the same parties they attempted to rubbish a few years back, along with the recent threat of the impeachment of Simi Fubara of Rivers State, and the antics of political desperados to hang onto power-more by crook than by hook – all evolving ahead of the 2027 general elections call for a change in the concept of Nigeria’s leadership narrative.

Indeed, the pen chance for high costs of accessing political power at the party level, whereby aspirants pay humongous sums for their forms, combined with the huge pay packages of political appointees as well as pauperizing the masses with anti-people policies have cumulatively undermined the tenets and dictates of democracy.

Or how do we justify the rash removal of fuel subsidies that led to the sudden increase in the costs of transportation, food items, education, healthcare delivery and rent, worse still under an inclement business production environment? And when you add the increases in electricity tariff, Value Added Tax (VAT) and the current asphyxiating tax regime you cannot but ask yourself why the political elite so much exhibit “open hatred” for the common man? B

ut why? That is the million naira question. It is all because of the obscene focus on money, and more material acquisition including some of the world’s most expensive ‘beasts’ of cars, jets, yachts, mansions – all vainglorious earthly possessions, which the biblical King Solomon would gladly refer to as: “Vanity upon vanity, all is vanity”.

All these are for self-aggrandisement instead of selfless leadership which former President Umar Yar’Adua (of blessed memory) clamoured for and practiced. This brings to the fore one’s humble call for Volunteers in Government (ViG).

So, what is it all about? It is all about our elected politicians and appointees getting to power willing and ready to be placed on equivalent civil salary scales. First and foremost, costs of nomination forms from the local government councillorship, chairmanship, through that of state legislators, governorship, national lawmakers to that of the presidency should range from half a million naira to five million at the maximum.

As earlier stated, the pay packages of the politicians in government should range from Grade Level Five (for councillors) to GL 17 (for state and federal executive members). Do not tell me that this is not possible. It is, with our determination to change the political structure from the current dysfunctional format.

Furthermore, no Nigerian electorate should go cap in hand to any political appointee to ask for any personal favour. Rather, there should be monthly meetings between the political leaders at each level and their constituents every quarter for thorough explanations on the performance at their duty posts.

This would boost accountability based of course, on the agreement reached at the first meeting through which their representatives on agenda setting. Policies, programmes and projects are therefore, people-driven primarily on meet ing their basic needs as prioritised. With all these firmly in place more revenue would be devolved to build a solid infrastructure. The economy would stabilise and enjoy sustainable growth.

More employment opportunities would be created. The crime wave will reduce. The level of corruption would dip drastically. The polity would be more peaceful as the energy of the political actors would be channelled towards instituting good governance.

That is in line with the philosophy of Aristotle (384-322 BC), the great Greek thinker who canvassed for ethics and politics as the cardinal objectives of the education of the citizens. They should be in search of the common good as goodness and intellectual development are implicitly determined.

Unfortunately, this is at variance with the huge distraction of abrasive, self-decimating brick-bats, name calling, blackmail and subterfuge that now characterise Nigeria’s political space.

This anomaly raises the burning questions. When would our politicians decide on selfimmolation; to serve the state instead of the self? When would they stop seeing politics as a lucrative investment? When would they do away with being the highest paid legislators

Your elections are like wars. Now we hear that you cannot be president in Nigeria unless you are Muslim or Christian. What about corruption and crimes?

and ministers in the world? Unfortunately, most of them do not believe in the sanctity and supremacy of Nigeria as a nation; rather as a country of ever- restive nationalities competing for political relevance.

Their ability to cash in on the institutional lapses and loopholes for self-serving purposes has become the hallmark of political sagacity instead of quality service delivery. The second self-imposed challenge is the high cost of accessing political power.

Which means that only those who have the money to spend politicking, or are ready to bow to the dictates of the all-powerful godfathers ever get into plum political positions. Thirdly, there is crass disrespect for the rule of law by the political elite.

Knowing full well that the law is an ass meant for a jolly ride by the corrupt rich, only those who ‘chop but no clean mouth’ according to the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti would have themselves to blame.

Once you are highly connected to the powers that be, you can steal old pensioners’ billions in terminal benefits, pad budgets, inflate contracts, engage in crude oil theft, pillage your state treasury dry as a governor and all you get is a long-drawn legal battle that ends with some spurious plea bargain.

The other day the man who stole N500 was bailed with N20, 000 while the thieves of state scorned him! It is on that score that one appraises late Mandela’s lamentation over the poor quality of Nigerian leaders over the decades.

But why is this so? The Nigerian house that the likes of Herbert Macaulay, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Tafawa Balewa, Sir Ahmadu Bello and Chief Obafemi Awolowo struggled to erect on the foundation of true nationalism has since crumbled under the besotting storms of ethnic chauvinism, religious bigotry, gargantuan greed and the long years of military rule that left us with a bizarre and unsustainable unitary system of government.

That is in addition to a bleeding presidential system of government populated by a swarm of gluttonous and avaricious locusts that continue to reduce the once lush green fronds of the national till to bare brooms.

The bitter truth is, that there is no enduring legacy for the inculcation of good leadership values in most Nigerians, right from the family level through institutions of governance to the public service platform. And most painfully the government has failed to provide the protective father-figure to the governed.

For instance, back on October 1, 1960 yours truly could identify with the new government that provided him free education, free medical service as a primary school pupil, powdered milk, porcelain cup branded in national colours and the national flag as a symbol and pride of nationhood.

But what we have these days are governments (state and federal) more interested in sending the hapless citizens to their early graves through an inclement and oppressive business environment without good infrastructure or single digit soft loans.

Furthermore, the average Nigerian is bedevilled with numerous taxes, in addition to payment for water, light, transportation, education and health care delivery. Nothing is free as it is everyone for himself and God for us all.

So, with many politicians wallowing in unmerited wanton wealth, in the midst of mass poverty the scenario is set for public distrust, cynicism, scepticism and sometimes outright hatred for the political elite by the maligned masses.

All these were ‘reflected’ back in December 2013 through my article titled: “What is Our Concept of Leadership?” Unfortunately, the only thing that seems to work is politicking; which is why not a few are ready to kill to get appointed.

As Mandela rightly explained in the interview with Dr. Hakeem Ahmed in 2007: “Your elections are like wars. Now we hear that you cannot be president in Nigeria unless you are Muslim or Christian. What about corruption and crimes?” The answers are telling, backed with graphic evidence.

Your capacity and craftiness to rig elections in broad daylight and ability to browbeat all forms of opposition would stand you in good stead, politically.

So, so sad! My dear fellow citizen, one of the best ways out of the current thorny forest of self-serving, greed-driven, expensive and explosive leadership paradigm gradually dovetailing from democracy to dictatorship is that of having patriotic Volunteers in Government. Or, what do you think about it?