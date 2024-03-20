My Visits To Ramadan Feeding Centers Not To Wichunt Anybody – Aliyu

Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu has said that the ongoing inspection visit to Ramadan feeding centres in the state is not to whichunt anybody but to ensure that the right thing is done.

He stated this shortly before breaking his fast in one of the feeding centres in the Runjin Sambo area of Sokoto North Local Government.

He described effective supervision of any project or programme as key to quality service delivery, hence the need to monitor the feeding exercise.

“What we are doing is not to whichunt anybody but to see how these feeding centres are being run”

“Lack of effective monitoring of government’s programmes have for long been a major problem responsible for sub-standard and low-quality projects in this county,” he added

He expressed satisfaction with the way and manner the feeding centres are being managed.

” I’m actually impressed with what I have seen in terms of quality of food, sitting arrangement as well as orderliness”

He however stressed the need for the feeding centers committee to ensure that security personnel are deployed to the feeding centers.

He expressed optimism that the presence of security personnel at the feeding centres would enhance their smooth running.

He called on the people of the State to continue to support the Ramadan feeding programme to ensure maximum success.

Alhaji Aliyu restated his administration’s redness to ensure the welfare of the people of the State, especially the indigents.