My Vision For Benybite Foods Is To Be A Game-Changer In Nigeria

Early in July 2025, the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, commissioned Benybite Foods’ grains milling factory in Jos, describing it as the largest of its kind in the state and the second most advanced food processing facility in Nigeria.

The plant has the capacity to mill 6,000 tons of maize monthly and clean over 10,000 tons of maize. The entire facility is built with stainless steel technology, making it one of the most food-processing–friendly environments in the country.

From all indications, the plant could serve as a key supplier of raw materials to the nearby Jos International Breweries and other food and beverage industries nationwide.

According to the governor, Mutfwang: “We envision a future where Plateau state becomes the raw materials hub for industries across Nigeria. This factory is a strategic part of that vision,” he explained while pledging the Plateau state government in terms of stable electricity supply and good access roads.

In fact, he commended the noble efforts of the brain behind the laudable project, Mr. Benjamin Kayode-Ojo. But who is this latest industrialist in town who is becoming a game-changer in boosting food security and job creation in the country?

During a media interaction, he provided answers to shed brighter light about his background, what inspired and motivated him to engage in the project, how he overcame the obstacles, his training programs and of course, his plans for the future.

” I am Mr Ajibola Benjamin Kayode-Ojo, born in Gwada, Niger State. I graduated from the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, and served at Grand Cereals Limited in 1999.

I later started my working career in the same institution immediately after service. While there, I rose to become the National Sales Manager before I resigned to start my business on February 4th, 2020. I attended several courses.

On what inspired him to actively engage in the project and the challenges faced, he has this to say: ” It has always been my dream to start a personal business.

That was why, despite several overtures from different companies, I rejected all the offers until the opportunity came in 2020 for me to start.

Funding was the biggest challenge, but with the goodwill built over the years, a greater chunk of the raw materials supplied were based on trust.”

Interestingly, according to him, most of the staff joined him from Grand Cereals Limited based on the trust that he has always delivered. “Some are even colleagues because of my track record in sales, and they believe that the new venture will succeed. They resigned voluntarily from Grand Cereals Limited to follow me.”

Basically, the company mills grains, beginning with maize for the processing. To succeed at that and get the Benybite Maize product, he explained the nitty-gritty of the partnership.

“We invite experts in different fields to talk to us on different subjects that are related to our business. We also engage technical partners as consultants to work directly with our staff for skills acquisition. We do mostly B/B, but recently, we are going into FMCG as there is a growing need for our product.”

And for the government’s support, he stated that: “We want the government to fix the road leading to the factory and also work in collaboration with us to resuscitate the Jos International Brewery as the factory is strategically located near the Brewery with the needed processed grains.”

Explaining how he felt during the commissioning of the factory by the Plateau state government, he gleefully stated that: “I am so excited, I give thanks to God for a good upbringing, teaching us daily good values, and instilling in us the ‘CAN DO’ spirit. We believe we must remain resolute and focus our attention on the opportunities as we navigate through the tough terrain.”

As a leading light in food processing, he has some words of admonition for the current generation of Nigerian youths.”Pray and believe in yourself. Take away your fears. You don’t know how far you can go until you launch out. For every obstacle, there is always a way out.”

On his vision for the future, he explained that: “Our plans for the future are to churn out more world-class products that can stand their ground in the global market through the promotion of local raw materials”.

In conclusion, he was full of commendations to Governor Mutfwang for his support and leadership. The Benybite CEO said, “Your Excellency, this commissioning would not have been possible without your passion and commitment to industrial growth. We sincerely appreciate your honouring our request despite your busy schedule.

“Benybite Foods Company in Jos places Plateau state at the epicentre of modern agricultural processing in the country “.