My Underwears Are Indispensable –Nsikan

Isaac Nsikan is a known name in Nollywood. She is an actress and a producer; in this interview with Deborah Ocheni, the creative entertainer speaks about her love for simple yet elegant style, love for high heels and many more.

You glow beautifully; do you have any beauty routine?

Am not very good at routines, what kept me fresh is my regular natural carrot and ginger drink.

Which outfits take up most space in your wardrobe?

Jumpsuit, I am a sucker for jumpsuits. I think they are easy to wear, it’s just a throw on that you don’t have to think of too many combinations.

While shopping, which fashion item catches your fancy?

I love shoes; I love very long heels because even if you are doing just a simple dress, your heels are capable of changing everything for you.

What is your idea of a colour combo?

I don’t like colour riot; I love playing with natural colours.

Personally, what will you say is your style sense?

I love simplicity and elegance, I always love to wear things that I am very comfortable in but even at that, it has to be a statement. I love detail even if it’s simple.

What determines what you wear?

My mood and the event

Do you consider any fashion item indispensable?

My underwears.

How do you love yours make up?

It depends on my mood but most of the time, I love to see my natural face, I want people to appreciate me for who I am.

What about your hairdo?

I have been strictly on wigs because I feel it is very convenient.

Which fashion accessory holds special appeal to you?

I love my sunglasses.

Which accessory do you detest most?

Not detest but I don’t fancy wrist watches, I’d rather go with a nice bracelet.

What do you look out for in an outfit?

Elegance and simplicity, the outfits have to speak for themselves regardless of its simplicity.

Are you a label freak?

Yes, I am if it has to do with bags and shoes but I am not particular about outfits.

How easily do you get your fashion items in Nigeria?

I buy them whenever I travel outside the country.

What is the most expensive fashion item you have ever bought?

My bag but don’t ask me about the price.

What will you never be caught wearing?

Nothing

What was growing up like?

I wouldn’t say I am from a very wealthy home neither was I from a poor one, I am from a very normal home. I come from the luckiest home because I experienced a better part of life with the little my family has.

Does your background influence who you are now?

It does because I wasn’t very comfortable with where I came from, it is not something that I am proud of and I just don’t want to be limited with the little that I had. At times you have to break out a little and improve on yourself and that really inspired me in trying to be a better being.

What inspires your various creations?

I am basically inspired by my environment and things that happens around me.

For how long have you been in the system?

By God’s grace I will say I have been in the system for quite some time now.

How do you feel about the awards and nominations you have received so far?

As at the time I came into the industry, I wasn’t so sure it was what I really wanted to do but when nominations started coming, it simply told me that I am on the right path. It shows that I was doing something good and that is why I was acknowledged. The awards/nominations are like an eye opener that made me take the movie industry more seriously.

What was your first time on set like?

It was an exciting moment for me, it was not even about the job but just for me to go and see what it looks like and then by the grace of God, I did great and I was called for the job.

Would you say acting is lucrative enough to pay bills?

I don’t think it is lucrative enough, sometimes you just do it to keep body and soul together, you do it because of the passion you have for it. Maybe when you do a very massive project that you blow out of proportion, somehow you could find a way around it. Somehow, our marketing channel is very limited and the pay is very poor compared to the energy, money, passion and time you put into it.

What you get back is not very impressive but at times, you cannot help it, you just need to continue because nothing good comes easy and at the end of the day you may break through. The get back is not so favourable but I love the job.

What is your favourite part of being a mother?

My favourite part of being a mom is becoming absolutely selfless, it teaches you true dedication and sacrificial love. Having a mini-human changed the entire course of my life in the most positive way… it’s absolutely unimaginable and beautiful.

How has motherhood impacted your career?

Mom life made me restructure and read- just my career in a way that I had to become more strategic in the kinds of projects I involve myself in and also adjust my times to enable me to be very more available, so as to impact on my kid’s life completely without leaving any stone unturned. I plan out projects, I just do not take anything and everything. I consider the times I have to dedicate and spend with her above anything else and work on most projects around it.W