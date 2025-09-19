My Uncle Sexually Assaulting Me, Facilitated Abortion Twice – Teenager

…as police arrest man for murder over N14,000 debt

A 16-year-old girl has told the Ondo State Police Command that her 53-year-old uncle had been sexually assaulting her on daily basis for several months and that she had procured abortion twice for her him.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olu- sola Ayanlade, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the suspect, Babawale Kolawole, has been arraigned for alleged grievous case of incest and sexual abuse.

Alayande said on September 13, a 16-year-old girl reported to the Command that her uncle has been subjecting her to repeated sexual assault. He said the victim alleged that the suspect engaged in the act almost daily and that after each episode, he would clean her private part with a piece of cloth. He said the suspect had also facilitated the termination of her pregnancies on two occasions.

Alayande said upon receipt of the disturbing report, the Gender-Based Offences Unit of the Command immediately swung into action, arrested the suspect, and diligently processed the case for prosecution. He has since been arraigned before a competent court of law and remanded in custody pending further trial.

The police spokesman said the Command reiterated its unwavering commitment to protecting the rights of women and children, and to ensuring that offenders face the full weight of the law without compromise. Meanwhile, the state Police Command has arrested one Wale Ibrahim for allegedly killing one Fisayo Ajetumobi over N14, 000.00 which was money owed for wood he had earlier sold to Gabriel Oyeniran.

The police spokesman said an altercation between Ibrahim and Gabriel Oyeniran ensued over the indebtedness and Ibrahim became violent and allegedly stabbed Ajetumobi to death. Alayande said the suspect was promptly arrested by the police, and after diligent investigation, charged to court to face the full weight of the law.