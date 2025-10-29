My Time As COAS Very Challenging – Oluyede

The newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has described his time as Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) as one of the most challenging periods of his military career.

Speaking on Wednesday during his Senate screening, Oluyede reflected on the hurdles faced while leading the Nigerian Army and the lessons drawn from that experience.

He explained that his former role demanded total commitment and long hours of planning to address complex threats confronting the nation.

The military chief also stressed the need for effective information management and homegrown defence solutions, warning that failure to control misinformation could worsen security problems.

“My tenure was quite challenging. Though we made significant progress in securing the country, there is still room for improvement.

“Security is not a task for the military alone — it requires the cooperation of every Nigerian.

“It took a great deal of experience, sleepless nights, and unwavering focus to safeguard our nation. While resources remain limited, Nigeria must invest in developing its own capacity to counter emerging challenges, from terrorism to cybercrime,” Oluyede stated.