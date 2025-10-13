My Team Battle-Ready For Nigeria, Rohr Boast

Former Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, has issued a strong message ahead of the Benin Republic’s crucial World Cup qualifier against Nigeria, declaring that his team is brimming with confidence after a vital away win over Rwanda.

Rohr’s Benin side secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory in Kigali, a result that not only kept them at the top of their qualifying group but also brought them to within touching distance of making history— qualifying for their first-ever FIFA World Cup.

Speaking after the game, Rohr acknowledged the significance of the result and the psychological boost it brings ahead of their showdown with Nigeria on Tuesday in Uyo.

“This result (1-0 vs Rwanda) boosts confidence,” Rohr He, however, admitted that facing the Super Eagles with stars like Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, and Alex Iwobi, is a much different challenge.

“Playing against Osimhen, Lookman, Simon, Iwobi… That’s another story,” he said, hinting at the depth and firepower the Nigerian team possesses.

Despite the d a u n t i n g task, Rohr i n s i s t s B e n i n are not in Nigeria just to make up the numbers. He stressed the tactical discipline his team showed in Kigali and how such an approach will be crucial in Uyo.