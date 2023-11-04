My Teacher Often Inserts His Finger In My Vagina, 12-year-old Student Tells Court

A 12-year-old student (name withheld) has informed an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court that her teacher, Ngozi Igwe, often invites her to his table, puts his hands under her dress and inserts his finger in her vagina. Testifying virtually at the ongoing trial of Igwe for sexual assault by penetration, the JSS 2 student confirmed that her teacher allegedly assaulted her sexually in the classroom.

While being led in evidence by counsel for the Lagos State Government (LASG), Ms Bukola Okeowo, the student hinted to the court, presided over by Justice Rahman Oshodi, that the incident occurred when she was seven years old and the defendant was her teacher in primary three. The JSS 2 student maintained that the defendant, on several occasions, called her to his table and sexually assaulted her by inserting his finger in her vagina, adding that Igwe’s desk was at the back of the classroom while pupils’ seats faced the board.

According to her “He always called me to his table, put his hands under my dress and put his finger in my vagina. “I cannot remember the exact number of times, but I know he did that to me several times. “When I told my mother, she took me to a police station and Mirabel Medical Centre where a medical examination was conducted on me. “The doctor did not tell me anything about the result, but he told my mother.”

When cross-examined by the lawyer for the defence, Mr Onome Akpeneye, the girl told the court that she did not scream while the defendant allegedly assaulted her. The JSS 2 student who maintained that there was no demarcation in the classroom, as pupils sat in the front while the defendant sat at the back, added that there was no close circuit camera in the school.

Before this time, the lawyer for the defence had prayed to Justice Oshodi to allow the student come to court for the cross-examination Akpeneye said: “My lord, looking at the demeanour of the witness, I cannot cross-examine her virtually. I humbly urge the court that the witness be brought to court. “Since the witness is on holiday, she can come to court tomorrow. I also want the court to bear in mind that I am doing this case pro bono.”

But in her response, the prosecution counsel urged the court to direct the defence counsel to cross-examine the minor virtually. Okeowo said: “My lord, we cannot guarantee her presence because she was traumatised. “In fact, while I was conducting the pre-trial, she was crying uncontrollably. “Also, on the last adjourned date, we informed the court that the second prosecution witness would be examined virtually, which the defence counsel did not object to.”

In his ruling, Justice Oshodi threw out the submission of the defence counsel, declaring that the Child Rights Act allowed for children to give evidence behind closed doors. Justice Oshodi adjourned the case till December 14 for continuation of trial. Igwe is standing trial on a count charge of sexual assault by penetration, contrary to Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. But he pleaded not guilty to the charge when dragged before Justice Oshodi.