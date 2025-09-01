My Tattoo Is Inspired By Painful Heartbreak- Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer and self-acclaimed Queen of Afrobeats, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, professionally known as Tiwa Savage, has revealed that she tattooed her body because of a painful heartbreak.

The mother of one recounted how her tattoo artist had to fly in from Los Angeles to her house in Lagos because she didn’t want to express her pain publicly in a tattoo parlour.

Speaking in a recent interview with media personality Katy Igwe, Tiwa disclosed that the session was bloody and the tattoo artist was worried.

She said, “I flew in my tattoo artist from LA to Nigeria. And I did it [the tattoo] in my room. So I was in an environment where I was comfortable.

“When you are in a tattoo parlour, sometimes a lot of people are working, and then you are going through that pain. I wanted to make sure that I was in a comfortable place.

“My tattoo artist walked in and was like, ‘What are you doing?… Is that going to come off?’ He started tattooing my body, and there was blood everywhere. So he was more concerned for me, like, ‘What are you trying to do?’

“I did that [the tattoo] from the pain I felt from a heartbreak. I just wanted to do something to scream,” she said.

The last two years were a very hard time. The relationship I experienced was crazy. I’m so happy I’m out of that relationship,” she included