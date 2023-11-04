My Suspension By Zungeru Invalid, Olubadan Remains Respected Paramount Monarch – Sarkin Sasa

Contrary to last week’s pronouncement by the Sarkin Hausawa of Ibadanland, Alhaji Ali Zungeru of the Ibadan North Local Government that the Sarki Sasa, in the Akinyele LGA of Oyo State, Alhaji Haruna Maiyasin was suspended for alleged insubordination to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, the Hausa Chief has said he had never been rude to or insulted the paramount ruler.

Speaking with Saturday Telegraph in his palace, the Chairman, Council of Arewa Chiefs in the 17 Southern States of Nigeria, said Alhaji Zungeru had no power or authority to suspend him and he had never gone beyond his boundary as a subject of the Olubadan of Ibadanland since 1983 that late Oba Yesufu Oloyede Asanike I (Olubadan of Ibadanland) appointed him as Leader of all Hausa Community, Sasa in the Akinyele local government area of Ibadan in Oyo State.

Speaking on behalf of the Centenarian Sarkin Sasa, Alhaji Ahmed Muhammed (Sarkin Samari of Shuea/Arab of Nigeria) said “the Sarkin Hausawa cannot remove or suspend Sarkin Sasa because he was not the one who installed him. Baba was appointed as Sardaunan Yamma by the late Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Gen. Sanni Abacha. His advice has always been that we youths should live in peace. He is almost 100 plus and he is a royal father who is assisting security personnel in Ibadanland. He loves and respects the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The Palace Secretary, Alh. Adam Haruna Yaro also confirmed Sarkin Sasa’s loyalty to the Olubadan, saying that Alh. Zungeru’s allegation of Insubordination was false and intended to cause disharmony among Hausas in Ibadanland and indeed, Oyo State.

Alh. Isa Nalado, Uban Gari of Sasa equally discountenenced the allegation saying that Alh. Zungeru has no authority to meddle in the affairs of Akinyele Local Government where the Sarkin Sasa superintends.

The trio therefore implored the Olubadan to intervene and call the Sarkin Hausawa to order for peace to continue to reign in Ibadanland.