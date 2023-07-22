My Surrogate Mum Is About To Block Me – Toke Makinwa Cries Out

Nollywood actress and on-air media personality, Toke Makinwa has taken to her social media page to express her concerns about her surrogate mother’s plan to block her.

Taking to her Instagram page, Toke shared a post, informing her fans and followers of how she has been calling her child every minute.

Speaking further, the mother of one expressed her love for the newborn, whom she referred to as Baby S.

She wrote: “Guys my surrogate is about to block me. I keep calling my child every minute. My baby S. I love you deep”.

Toke’s recent posts have stirred a lot of conversation among her fans and followers, with many expressing their support for the star.

In another post, Toke Makinwa gushed over her baby’s beauty, saying that the newborn has a tongue-out move just like her.

She said: “The tongue out moves just like me. My baby is so beautiful”.

