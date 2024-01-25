My Supreme Court Victory Has Ended Distractions – Fubara

…lauds Tinubu, Wike for their support

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has said that his triumph at the Supreme Court has ended the legal battles that added to the distractions his administration grappled with in the last eight months.

Fubara, who addressed newsmen shortly after the Supreme Court affirmed his election as the governor of Rivers State, also declared his resolve to remain committed to the purpose for which he was elected.

He vowed not to allow anything to distract governance while expressing gratitude to God for His help and, to President Bola Tinubu for his fatherly role concerning the internal crisis and the litigation against his election.

He also extended gratitude to the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), whom he described as his “Oga”, for all his support.

The governor said: “About an hour ago, the Supreme Court revalidated our mandate in the election. It is a victory for the entire State.

“It is important for us to note that we need this victory to consolidate the purpose of governance. Prior, we have had a few distractions here and there.

“And the good news that came to us this morning is a refreshing strength that will encourage us to continue the good works in governance.”

The governor called on everyone to join hands with his administration to build a competitive State that will be reckoned with as truly prosperous in all ramifications.

“We have a dream of making it a highly competitive State that will measure, if not up to Lagos but close to becoming like Lagos. We can only achieve this in an atmosphere of peace.”

“So I am calling on everyone, not just on our internal issue but those members from other parties, the issue is settled, come and let’s build the Rivers State of our dream.”

“We will continue to protect and provide the basic needs of governance to everyone who is doing business and who lives in Rivers State.”

The governor further said: “We would address our State very soon on the victory, but for now, let everybody be happy that one elephant is out of the road, the other one, by God’s help, will be resolved amicably and the family will be one.”