My Support For Tinubu Nearly Cost Me My Life – Prophet Ikuru

The founder of Jehovah’s Eye Salvation Ministry, Prophet Godwin Ikuru has recounted the many threats he had to contend with for supporting the candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and seeing to his eventual emergence. The Ijaw-born Lagos-based man of God described his experience during the electioneering as near-death owing to many threats to his life from sworn traducers of Tinubu.

During the electioneering, Prophet Ikuru was popular for his concise prophecies and spiritual support for Tinubu as he was one of the men of God who went all out to promote Tinubu’s aspiration. Recounting his experience, Prophet Ikuru said revelations from God and his belief in Tinubu’s capabilities kept him on track. “Supporting Asiwaju is one of the most difficult and threatening things I ever did in my life, I received life-threatening calls on several occasions. They threatened to kill me if I didn’t exit the movement.

I was not daunted because I know that my life is in the hands of God who called me to do his work,” he said. About the Muslim/Muslim ticket, Prophet Ikuru said it was one of the toughest ideologies he ever defended as he explained that “pastors and Christian bodies in Nigeria made me enemies because of this. They abused and called me several names because of this, but I was not deterred because God does not care about religion, He told me that Tinubu would win the election and I’m so happy he did. “My courageous and noble deeds during the election earned me the “Prophetic Hero of Democracy Award” which was presented to me by the New Nigeria Television Channels (NNTC).”