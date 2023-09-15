My Struggle to Find ‘True Love’, Mandy Kiss Laments

Mandy Kiss, the Instagram influencer, has lamented her struggles to find “true love”. The content creator revealed that po- tential partners lose interest after getting intimate with her.

She added that she stopped putting out ‘Olosho’ content to find genuine love. Mandy, born Ayomiposi Oluwada, said she just wants to be happy with someone who will love her for who she is.

“When I am in a relationship, at first, the guy will say ‘I know you are not like this, do not mind people’ but later when we start getting along…,” she said. “It has not been easy for me. I have suffered a lot. I just want happiness.

I just want someone who will love me. But with my money and body, I am still getting dumped. “They will come and I will think I have found true love. They will call me always, we will talk at night. But once they sleep with me, they leave. ”

Mandy Kiss is a social media influencer who is famous for her videos on Instagram. She gained popularity on the photo and video-sharing social networking service after she de- clared herself “the president of Olosho”.

Olosho is a word used to refer to a lady who has sex for money. Mandy, however, clarified that she is not into prostitution. She said she adopted the moniker to garner popular- ity on Instagram.