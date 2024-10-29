My State Abandoned Me During Illness – Ngozi Nwosu

Share

Veteran Nigerian actress, Ngozi Nwosu, has narrated how her state abandoned her during illness.

New Telegraph reports that the Abia State born Nollywood actress in 2012 battled a kidney-related ailment.

Speaking in an interview with Nollywood on Radio, Ngozi explained that she can never render any free services to her people because of their lack of support.

She said: “I have personally decided that there is nothing my Abia State will call me for, that I would go for free.

She said, “They would pay through their nose for me to go. I’m from Arochukwu Local Government Area of the state.

“It was the fame I had through the roles I played in a series that helped me when I needed help because the person who reached out to the Lagos state government to save my life did that because she loves me as her favorite actor.”

