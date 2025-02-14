My Spine Is Degenerating –Toyin Lawani Reveals Health Battle After Epidural

Share

Nigerian fashion entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani, has taken to the social media to share her harrowing experience with epidural anesthesia.

Lawani revealed the severe long-term effects she has suffered since undergoing the procedure during childbirth. Epidural anesthesia is a common pain-relief method used during labour and delivery, as well as for surgeries on the lower body.

However, the businesswoman warned expecting mothers against the procedure, citing her own debilitating experiences. Lawani, 42, described her struggles with severe back pain, spinal degeneration, and the need for spinal implants.

She also shared that she undergoes frequent scans and has experienced paralysis and breathing difficulties. The entrepreneur argued that doctors often downplay the potential risks associated with epidural anesthesia.

“When you hear ‘epidural,’ run. Doctors tell you about the side effects but do not tell you about the long-term effects on your body.

I have about three friends having the same issues that I am having,” she said. “I am just 42, how did I end up with spine issues?

I have a degenerating spine. I have implants in my spine. I go paralysed. I can not stand for a long time. I can not even breathe properly sometimes because it affected so many things in my body when I had the surgery. “They will not tell you because you just want the pain to go away. I have had two epidurals

I had my first as a natural birth. The last two were epidural. The last one, I had an epidural because I had to undergo surgery and I had no choice.

“The pain does not stop. My back is killing me and my spine is degenerating. I keep going for MRI and several scans.

“To avoid reoccurring pain and surgeries, run from epidural. They will tell you that is not the cause but let me tell you that’s the cause.

Epidural is not good for anyone.” Lawani’s health struggles are not limited to her experiences with epidural anesthesia. In October 2023, she opened up on her battle with a brain cyst and a degenerative spine.

She revealed she was diagnosed with “rise posterolateral disc protrusion”. The entrepreneur also disclosed that she underwent surgery for “an implant of the C5 &C6 on the spine.” In December 2023, Lawani also disclosed she “died for 10 minutes” after her lungs collapsed during the surgery.

Share

Please follow and like us: