May 26, 2023
My Sound Too Loud To Fit Within A Box – Big Novie

Young Nigerian musician, Courage Novie Mohammed, often known as Big Novie has said that his music is diverse and impossible to describe.

speaking in a recent interview, he said, “My music is pretty unique and it does not fit into any box. It reminds me of an amalgam of RAfrobeatfrobeat. I also perform rap music.

He cited his greatest source of motivation as the affection he receives from those who are affected by his music as their greatest inspiration to continue.

The singer also remarked that his latest album, ‘Late Night Shift,’ was a professional high point for him. “I knew I had to strike the ground running after the album was accepted,” he remarked.

“Trying to go to the next level has been a little difficult, but I am enjoying the journey and the constant improvement,” he said of the problems he is now facing and the changes he would want to see in the sector.

“However, I’d like to see more people becoming creative rather than just replicating what’s popular right now.”

