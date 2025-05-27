My Song ‘Zazoo’ Blow Pass Ice Prince’s ‘Oleku’ – Portable

Share

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has sparked reactions on social media as he insists that his song ‘Zazoo’ is more famous than Ice Prince’s ‘Oleku’.

Portable made this known in a shared viral video on his social media page.

According to Portable, his song is more popular than the 2011 hit song, Oleku.

He noted that his songs are being played all around the country, and had brought him a lot of money from streaming platforms.

Portable said; “Zazoo blow pass ‘Oleku’ o, make una tell Ice Prince. They dey play my song for clubs…”

Reactions trailing this video;

@heisbiodun said: “Wahala sef don tire portable e no fit shout again”

@makanakiiiiii wrote: “This boy and disrespect na 5&6… When ice prince blow, this werey still dey tiff phone for sango‍♂️”

@emperorzola remarked: “This guy no fit sing better song without featuring other artists. That’s the only way his song can really blow. Na why he cries for featuring all the time.”

@MarvinAgunkwo said: “At this very moment they’re playing Oleku in the gym close to my apartment – you can’t make this up”

@Queenie_Bim wrote: “This boy will still go back to pris0n. Outside no fit am, na inside there fit am.”

@cinoway remarked: “They need to check up on this guy, what is this nonsense all about?”

Watch video below:

https://x.com/dammiedammie35/status/1926599639739883898?s=46

