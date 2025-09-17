My Song Once Helped Someone At Psychiatric Home – Vector

Nigerian singer and rapper, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, better known as Vector The Viper, has claimed that his hit song with Goodgirl LA, ‘Early Momo,’ had once helped someone at a psychiatric home out of depression.

He revealed this while speaking about the impact of conscious music in a recent episode of The Honest Bunch podcast.

He explained that musical success should be beyond charts, and focused on impacts on the lives of listeners

READ ALSO:

“I can tell when people are going through a tough time because certain records come up on streams. “Like the record with Seyi Vibez, ‘Mercy.’ When it pops up, you will know that people have started overthinking. And that is what music should really be. “It should be spread across in such a way that whatever people are going through, they find the music to fit that purpose. “Now, how do you say that is not successful because that’s not the chart? I released Early Momo and I got a message from a psychiatric home that said it helped somebody that was depressed. “That’s a successful moment in somebody else’s life that I didn’t even intend to. So, success has different definitions,” Vector explained.