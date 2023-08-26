My Song, Fight the Fire, Put Me In Trouble With Babangida Regime

Orits Williki, the Koleman Revolutionaire, needs no introduction. He is a Nigerian reggae musician who gained recognition upon the success of his 1989 record, Tribulation, produced in part by Lemmy Jackson. The influence of religion was eminent in some of his songs so also was disenchantment with the Nigerian society. In this interview with ISIOMA MADIKE, he explained his origin, his father’s influence and why he is switching to deep gospel music. Excerpts:

Many people believe that you are from Ethiopia. How true is that?

Those who think that way are partially correct. I have a very complex origin. If you come to Nigeria they will tell you that I have the Itsekiri blood, I have the Edo blood, I have the Yoruba blood, and I have the Ijaw blood. My father was born to Pa Ramson Williki as his grandfather and during the slave trade they came with some Portuguese traders and they stayed in a place called Ugbordede in Warri where he was an interpreter.

That was where he lived in Warri to give birth to my father. And so we naturalised and became Itsekiris. When you now call me all of these I will tell you that you are very correct. While I’m a Nigerian of Edo and Delta origin, I also have my ancestral roots from Adwa in Ethiopia to be precise.

Have you ever been to your ancestral home in Ethiopia?

Yes, I was there when I was young. In fact my godfather, Olusegun Olusola, was the ambassador to Ethiopia for two terms so that got us very close. When he is receiving any visitor from Ethiopia he used to call me, and say come to the house, one of your brothers is visiting. I was always going to the embassy.

Do you have plans to relocate to Ethiopia some day?

It’s a possibility. If not for funds I probably would have relocated long before now.

Musicians are synonymous with smoking and drinking. Do you do any of these?

No, I never smoked or drank alcohol. Interestingly, myself, Ras Kimo- no and The Mandators never smoked. You know, many people regard reggae musicians as Igbo smoking guys and we wanted to change that mindset. The same thing that influenced my wearing of dreads; I wanted to demonstrate that dreads are not synonymous with being dirty or unkempt. However, music is already a drug which intoxicates one. So, what other drugs or drinks do you need as a musician?

You were close to Ras Kimono. How much do you miss him?

Well, I’m still in denial of his death. During the peak of his career, he relocated to the US, he used to go, sometimes for two years or more, the longest was about 13-14 years and we never saw him. We were only calling each other and talking. When he eventually returned, he was still visiting. That was the pattern and it had registered in my system. When I say that I’m in denial, I still believe that he travelled and he will soon be back. That’s what is in my head though I was present at his burial. I don’t feel it that way, I feel he just travelled and he’ll be back.

How’s your relationship with his family since his dismise?

Oge, his daughter, is my daughter as well. We used to joke about how her husband will pay dowry in two places, to his father and to me. We are relating very well. His family is my family and nothing can separate us, not even his death.

What were your main creative challenges in the beginning and how have they changed over time?

I really didn’t face much challenge because I didn’t start out as a recording artiste. I was behind the scene making others stars. I started like a production assistant, sometimes assistant producer, sometimes a percussionist, sometimes as an arranger, sometimes as a backup vocalist. If you look at all the records that we released in the 80s, 90s, if you flip the back side, we are the ones you see right there. If you turn the back you must see Orits Williki either as assistant producer, arranger or percussionist or as a horn arranger. You will see my name, from Ras Kimono to Mandators to Chris Mba. All of the stars then, my name was associated with them.

When did you start your own recording?

I started recording myself as a musician in 1989. I actually didn’t find it as difficult as it used to be. The only problem that I experienced was time. We were at the time doing half sessions at the studio. That was 10am to 2pm and then 2pm to 6pm. The full session is supposed to be from 8am to 6pm. And so if we have a session in Decca, for instance, I would squat with Lemmy Jackson. By the time you will drive on the traffic to get to Decca you probably have lost two hours. By the time you get to the studio to settle down you have lost nearly three hours. Those three hours paid for nothing.

And that affected your budget?

Exactly; it was a problem getting to record with the right budget because at that time you find out when you calculate a session that you are going to use for the project, where you were supposed to spend five hours, you would end up spending 10 hours and you won’t get to half of the project. You needed to have a lot of money before you could do a project.

How did you manage the challenges then?

Owning a studio was one of my dreams at that time. I said to myself that the only way to cure the challenge was to see that I own a small facility studio where we record with all the patience in the world and to assist some of the youngsters who probably have nowhere to go but are talented. Then we used to take our demos to record companies and that’s why I said I didn’t fall in that category because I was already a producer, recording others. I recorded myself before taking it to PolyGram for distribution and marketing. I didn’t fall in the category of those who were going everywhere with demos, submitting and stuff like that. Ours really was a time of hardship; we worked hard to get recorded.

Did you study music?

Yes, and most of the things I learnt in production was under the tutelage of the late Jake Solo. I happened to have been employed by Tabansi Records in the East at the time and that was when they were expanding. Jake Solo was the overall producer and we had Tom Leroy who was a British white man and Aaron who was Jamaican. That was the team. When I got there I was the A and R manager. I choose what music would go to the studio. From there I was interested in what was happening and learning the rudiments of professional music production. That was the opportunity and I went through the tutelage of these three people. I studied music un- der Jake Solo and these two gentlemen. The rest is talent.

What was it about music and/or sound that drew you to it?

My father maybe; I’m born to a Reverend Baptist. He was one who was preaching the gospel through open air rallies and campaigns. He would put up a podium in the open air and he would begin to preach. He went with a music set; as early as eight years old I was already in the choir singing in the church. When my father went out, I went with them.

I was firstly attracted by that. He too was a good musician; he used to play some instruments and was a good singer too. We provided the harmonies for him, the backup vocals. The attraction started from there. When he left me, I felt like if we had visited many places like that and planting churches and doing open campaigns, I think I would do more than he did through music.

Now looking for the platform on which I can express myself, reggae was the right platform because it’s a spiritual music and I can express myself spiritually in the rhythm of reggae music. I can’t do it with pop or highlife. I was like I should join music to continue where my father stopped.

Which artiste would you say influenced you into picking reggae?

As a producer I have always been an all-round listener. My passion for music was hard metal. I listened to lots of rock music. When I found music interesting was when I began to listen to groups like Aswad, Third World; personalities like Peter Tosh, Bob Marley and others. Listening to the rhythm of reggae provided me an easier platform to express myself. Reggae music to me was good enough and I listened to all of them.

Which of your songs is your favourite?

The songs are all like my kids. It is almost impossible for a father to love all his children equally but I’ll tell you that one of the songs I’ll always talk about is ‘Jah works’, spiritually speaking. If I play it today I still feel the same way I felt when it was not written. There is a whole lot of spiritual thinking that went into writing Jah works. Otherwise, all the songs are like my children, I gave birth to all of them.

Ten Commandments and Wha’ Dis Wha’ Dat were also very spiritual. What was the reception like?

My inspiration comes from God Almighty and then I used to tell people that I’m an epitome of the society around me, the community around me. Things that get me into the mood of writing; poverty, I hate poverty and oppression. I hate injustice. Beyond those three points, then God Almighty.

So, when I wrote Wha’ Dis Wha’ Dat, it was largely because as at the time I was releasing it, I had released Tribulation, Conqueror and I asked myself, are the people actually listening because everything we were complaining about seemed to me like pains, deprivation of the good things of life, oppression. It was the military era and how do we free ourselves of this. To keep the soldiers in the barracks, those were the things in our heart but like we were discussing, we hardly knew that while we were complaining those years, we were actually enjoying and we didn’t know.

How do you mean?

I remember that a cup of rice used to be 5 kobo, a packet of Omo used to be 30 kobo (big one), a dollar used to be N45 to one Naira. While we were progressing in population every- day just like China, we thought that would have been a blessing to us. By now, we would have been producing most of the things we consume, and that way the whole world would look up to Nigeria as a country to die for. Everything we said, I didn’t believe that people were listening and that was why I wrote Wha’ Dis Wha’ Dat. I wrote that to ask a rhetorical question.

Back to Ten Commandments, what inspired you to write that?

Ten Commandments, I used to visit courts to just observe how cases are treated and sometimes you see a clear murderer being released as not guilty because the judge would say the evidence before him was not sufficient to convict the defendant. But even in your mind you know that this guy actually did these things, you see people robbing banks, you see our politicians looting the treasury, you take them to court and then they come up with the dubious plea bargain mantra.

You call that Justice? You call that law? So, for me I said well, the law that was made by man can be twisted anyway but when you are guilty of Jah Com- mandment you will have no escape because you will answer to Jah. That was why I wrote it.

Do you mean, each of your songs has a kind of history?

You are right; each of my songs comes with a little background of why I wrote them and where the inspiration comes from. Fight the fire was during the military rule, we wanted them to go, that song put me into trouble with the Babangida regime. “We’ve got to change the system, for this system is so unreal. We’ve got to chase them away from this great country. Wipe away all transgression, moving out from old chains of bondage” and so on.

What about Conqueror?

It was written in 1983, but released in 1990. Most of my songs, I have an archive where I keep them when I write them even when they are yet to be released. I can do them in a demo format and just keep them in my archive. Each time I want to release a song I just go there and pick the one that suits the moment. Sometimes I’m confused about which song to select. If I see what the situation is and I see one that suits the time, I take it out and produce them.

If you were to change something about your style or preferred genre of music, what would that be?

Well, for some six to seven years now, I turned fully to gospel. Deep gospel! Though what I was doing before was still gospel in a way, most people were not relating to it as gospel because they were biased towards reggae. I’m still playing the same reggae now but with a deep gospel flavour.