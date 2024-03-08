My Son Has Been Behaving Strangely After Being Used as Collateral to Buy Rice – Father

…Says He Wants His Kidnappers Arrested

Abduction

The 12 –year-old Junior Secondary School (JSS-2) student, (name withheld), who was allegedly used by suspected kidnappers to buy two bags of rice has been behaving strangely since after he was found. The victim’s father, Pastor Joshua Ogbonna, told our correspondent that since his son, who was used as a collateral to buy rice, by suspected kidnappers was found by the police and brought back home, has not remained the same again. According to him, on Friday, March 1, at about 9a.m., his son was asked to buy moi-moi (bean-pudding) for family break- fast, but he did not return home. He said when the boy went to the place to buy the moi-moi, the seller told him it was not ready, but collected the money and told him to return after a while when it will be ready. Pastor Ogbona said some minutes later, his son went back to the woman to collect the moi-moi, but the boy never returned.

Genesis

“We started searching for him everywhere, we went to the place he was supposed to buy the moi-moi and asked the lady selling it about his whereabouts when we couldn’t find him, it was devastating for my wife and I. “The moi moi seller told us that the boy came earlier to her place but the moi- moi was not ready, and that she collected N1000 from him and asked him to come back later. “She explained that when my son came back, he came with a man and the lady thought the man was his father, the man collected the moi-moi from her and they both left. “The moi moi seller said the man who collected the moi moi was putting on white top and black trousers, dark in complexion. I told her we have been look- ing for him, and thereafter, we went to New Oko-Oba Police Division at Abule- Egba, to make entry, so that they can help me look for my child.” Pastor Ogbonna further explained that while they were still at the station, around 5p.m., he received a call from another police officer, and the person said he was calling from Red House Police Station, Iju Ishaga.

“I was told by the officer that my son was with them and that I should come to their station. I went there with three other policemen from New Oko-Oba Po- lice Division, and we told the officer about a report of a missing child for a day. “The police officer, who called me said, this is not a case of a missing child, but theft. I was surprised when the officer told me my son stole two bags of rice. “I asked, how a 12-year-old boy could steal two bags of rice, I then told the of- ficer that we live in Abule-Egba, that it is not possible for my son to steal two bags of rice. The police then showed me footage of two men and my boy, who went to the rice seller. The police man said that the men bought two bags of rice for N180,000 from him and they are yet to pay. “The officer said one of the men claimed that they had a church event and needed to buy rice. The man claimed he was the father of my son. “He asked my son to wait for him at the rice shop, while he went home to get the money, he left with the two bags of rice in company of the other man,” he explained.

My son held down

Pastor Ogbonna however said that the officer said when the man did not come back with the money, the rice seller asked my son the “whereabouts of his father who brought him to his shop.” “My son then told the rice seller that he didn’t know the man nor where he lived, that was how they started beating him, calling him thief, while he was being beaten, a man came up to his rescue. “They told the man all that happened. They went to the police station with my son to report the case, that was when they called me. The Police said there was a CCTV Camera that captured them when they were coming to carry the rice. “They didn’t show me where they were carrying the rice. The rice sell- ers insisted that I must pay for the rice, I told them, I can’t pay for two bags, I will pay for one bag for my son to be released to me. “I paid N90,000 for one bag of rice. After that, Police said I must bail my child, I told them it was not possible, that bail is free. “They insisted, then I told them, I will leave my child with them if they refuse to release him to come with me. I later paid N5,000 to bail my son.” Pastor Ogbonna said he left the Red House Police Station for Oko-Oba Police Division again to close the case of missing child with N10,000 payment.

How my son met the kidnapper

Meanwhile, my son later told me how he met the man who kidnapped him on his way to buy the moi-moi and used him as collateral to buy the two bags of rice. According to his son, while going to buy the moi-moi, a man stopped him, and requested him to hold his phone for him that he wanted to use water to wash his legs. He said his son told him that after the man washed his legs, he collected the phone from him, hit his head, made some incantations, he said that was the last thing he could remember. “My son said the only thing he could remember was that he was on top of a motorcycle to a place with the man, where they took a tricycle to another place, from there, they took another motorcycle to Opawale, where the man abandoned him. “The trauma was hell for my son. He has not recovered up till now. It was God, who saved his life, he has not been able to sleep since then. Things are not working normal for him since when he was found. “My son have not been able to sleep since then, I called my pastor colleagues to join me in praying for him. Each time he behaves abnormally. Things have not been normal for my son. I am still praying for him. I believe the God I serve will not dis- appoint me and he will heal my son.

“I later asked my son who among the men in the picture kidnapped him, he said it was the man in white. What amazed me most was how they were able to get the footage, because I don’t know if rice sellers have CCTV cam- eras in their shops.” He added that he asked his son how the picture was taken without his knowledge. “My son told me that it was at the police station he saw a camera man showing the police the picture. I still don’t know how they got the picture, does it mean police know the kidnap- pers before, because it is not easy getting the picture just like that. “How did the police know that the man was going on operation and planted the camera. This aspect calls for thorough investigation. It is a complicated issue for me. It is also dis- turbing. I need someone who can help investigate the aspect of the picture, because I don’t understand how they got the picture.”

Need for investigation

“The rate of kidnapping is on the increase in Nigeria. I want to urge the police to do a diligent investigation on my son’s case. “I want the kidnappers arrested, I want to know how they abducted my son and used him as a collateral to buy rice. How can they show me foot- age without telling me how they got it. Because getting to the root of the matter will help innocent people not to fall victim, because it is my son today, it could be someone else tomorrow. I am begging the police to please stop these people. “My son from Abule Egba was seen at Obawole, Ogba. My son said he only saw when a camera man presented the police with the picture. I am suspect- ing the police. Another vital question is how the rice seller knew the church where the rice was dropped. It showed that they are working together. I expect the police to go to the church to ask questions. “How was it possible for the man to return to the church and pick the two bags of rice later. I expect them to asked questions from the church, probably the kidnappers have an insider in the church.

All these are what I am expecting of the police.” He further said he wept like a baby at the police station when he saw how his son was behaving. “God forbid if my son had died in the process, I would be told to accept it as a fate of God. Police should do their work diligently, I want the kidnappers arrested and prosecuted for their act, because they are everywhere now. I believe God will liberate us.”

Police react

However, the Lagos State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the incident was under investigation Hundeyin advised traders to beware of fraudsters using innocent children as collateral to obtain goods from them.