My Son Died One Month To My Wedding – Mohbad’s Father

The father of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Mr Joseph Aloba, has revealed the plans his late son had for him and his estranged wife before his sudden demise.

In a recent interview, Mohbad’s father recounted how he lost his son and how he knew about his health condition from his mother.

Speaking on his son’s plans before his tragic demise, Mr Aloba said he got a call from his ex-wife, Mohbad’s mother saying the singer wanted to plan a proper wedding for them so that they could be reunited as husband and wife, and be on good terms, of which Mr Joseph agreed to.

READ ALSO:

According to Mr Aloba, his son’s sudden demise was a month before the wedding he had planned for his father and mother.

He said, “Mohbad’s mother called me that your son is sick and at the hospital. We were on good terms, it was a month to the wedding he wanted to do for me and his mother.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

“He is a child I love and it was what he wanted me to do. He said the stress of meeting us at different locations was stressful.”

Watch the video below;