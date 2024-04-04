My Sister Contracted Series Of Infections From MohBad – Wunmi’s Sister

The sister-in-law of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Karimot has claimed that her sister, Omwunmi contracted a series of infections from her late husband.

Karimot made this remark on Thursday in defence of her sister amid a series of calls for a DNA test to be conducted on the late singer’s son, Liam.

It would be recalled that Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi had taken to her social media page last week to vow never to do the DNA test on her son, stating that her late husband is the only one who has the right to ask her for a DNA test.

Amid the uproar, Wunmi’s sister stated that her sister wasn’t saying she wouldn’t do the test, but the test would be done when the time was right.

She blasted Mohbad’s father, Joseph for calling for a DNA test to be done as she claimed that Mohbad was always the one infecting Wunmi.

She said; “Jossy, you said Wunmi was f* around but your son Mohbad was constantly infecting Wunmi with s£xually transmitted diseases and she’s always treating the infection with antibiotics…

“All of you clamouring for DNA are treating STDs in your marriages, it won’t be well with all of you”.

“Before we can conduct DNA on Liam and Mohbad, we have to conduct DNA on Mohbad and his father, Joseph Aloba to be sure of his paternity.

“If we get a positive result then we can now proceed to get a DNA on Liam and Mohbad. Jossy, If they born you and your generation well don’t collect court orders.

“They are watching all of you, that is the power of being a US citizen. They are very aware of Mohbad’s case, and they are so sad that such a thing is happening to Mohbad’s widow. You know how the US operates, they are watching”.

Watch the video below: