My Shocking Discovery Riding Across 40 Countries In 99 Days, By 69-year-old Adventurer

Ibi Sofekun, otherwise known as Firekiss, recently rode a bike across 40 countries in 99 days to draw global attention to the mental health of the boy child. At a reception held in his honour last week, he spoke about what inspired his focus on the boy child and his project. LADESOPE LADELOKUN brings the report

I t was a carnival-like atmosphere at the J. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Onikan, Lagos, as horns blared and music played non-stop, with friends and well wishers decked in green T-shirts, waiting with bated breath for the arrival of a 69-year-old Nigerian adventurer, Ibi Sofekun, otherwise known as Firekiss. After a journey that began on June 28, 2025, in Dublin, Ireland, the wait ended at about 4:35pm as Firekiss rode into Lagos on Sunday, October 5, 2025, to a hero’s welcome at the J. Randle Centre. Firekiss was said to have ridden a bike across 40 countries in 99 days to draw global attention to the mental health of the boy child.

Why boys’ mental health is important According to him, he was inspired to ride for the boy child by the need to draw attention to the often overlooked emotional and psychological struggles of boys and encourage a global dialogue on providing a better support system. On why it is important to take the mental health of the boy child seriously, he explained: “And the problems of the world, when actually we look at it: gun crime, knife crime, extremism, cultism, they are centred around men. So, men have become the problem of the world. None originates from women. I know so many men, who are doing well.

But the question is, which kind of boys grew into the kind of men that are doing all of these nasty things?And the irony of everything is that fathers take particular care to bring up the girl child. You nurture them to be independent. Then, one day, you will willingly hand over that girl to one boy that will treat her badly because we have not nurtured boys enough to have faith in themselves.

We are in too much of a hurry. And society puts pressure on them because a man is not valued except for what he brings to the table and we pass that on also to boys.” According to Sofekun, the journey was part of his larger initiative known as Project H.E.L.P. Sofekun explained that Project HELP is an acronym that stands for” “H” – Give young boys hope, “E” – Encourage them that it will be well with you, “L” – Leaders must lead by example, and “P” – Provide them with a sense of purpose.”

Saving humanity In her address, Documentarian and Project Manager, Uchechi Uchenna, said humanity could suffer when the boy child is silenced: “This journey was never just about travel.

It was about purpose, about shining a light on the boy child, about showing how one man’s vision can unite supporters from every walk of life. When we talk about the mental health of the boy child in Africa, we are not just speaking locally. We are addressing a global crisis because when boys are silenced, men grow up broken, and humanity suffers.”

‘Over 10,000 bodies picked from Mediterranean Sea in 2024 alone’ Sharing what he described as a shocking revelation from his journey, Sofekun told how thousands of young Africans lost their lives to desperation for greener pastures.

“The ambassador in Rabat shocked me when the man said that in 2024 alone, on the Moroccan coastline, they fished out 10,430-something bodies from the Mediterranean Sea, trying to cross into Europe. 10,000 plus in one year. It’s become a mental issue where young Africans think that success is only elsewhere.” Among dignitaries at the homecoming event were Mr Sam Amuka, publisher, Vanguard Newspaper; Senator Bode Olajumoke, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Boys Scouts, Lagos, and Adebesin Olohuntoyin Oyeyemi, State Scout Commissioner, Lagos State Scout Council.