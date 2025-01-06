My Secondary School Bully Now Calls Me Big Brother – Chike

Share

Nigerian singer, Chike has recounted a recent encounter he had with a bully from his secondary school days.

According to him, his former bully who is older than him in school now calls him “big bro” during their encounter.

The music star made this remark on Sunday while sharing this with his fans on X.

He wrote, “Person weh de bully me lowkey for school just call me big bro. By the way, e senior me.”

His post did not sit well with some X users, who described it as “classist.”

Reacting, Chike said, “Classism is not the point. Rest.”

