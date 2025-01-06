New Telegraph

January 6, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 6, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. My Secondary School…

My Secondary School Bully Now Calls Me Big Brother – Chike

Nigerian singer, Chike has recounted a recent encounter he had with a bully from his secondary school days.

According to him, his former bully who is older than him in school now calls him “big bro” during their encounter.

The music star made this remark on Sunday while sharing this with his fans on X.

READ ALSO:

He wrote, “Person weh de bully me lowkey for school just call me big bro. By the way, e senior me.”

His post did not sit well with some X users, who described it as “classist.”

Reacting, Chike said, “Classism is not the point. Rest.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Biden To Block All Future Oil Drilling In 625m Acres Of US Oceans
Read Next

Airtel Laments 300% Increase On Operational Costs, Backs Tariff Review
Share
Copy Link
×