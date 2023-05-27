My Second Term Will Be Better, More Effective, Says Sanwo-olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide San- wo-Olu yesterday promised to work harder in the interest of the peo- ple of the state during his second term in office even more than his first term. The governor who gave the assurance during the commissioning of various projects in the state as part of activities lined up for his second term inauguration, added that his administration was committed to the safety, security and prosperity of the residents.

Among the projects commissioned by the governor on Friday are the, newly reconstructed and upgraded Adeniji Adele Street, Okepopo/Tapa Street, Iga Idunganran, Sura Primary Healthcare Centres in Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area (LCDA) and Oke- Odo Junior High School, Ebutte Metta. Sanwo-Olu assured that his administration would ensure good governance and would not disappoint the people as they supported him during the election, urging the citizens to take possession of government assets and put them to good use.

At the commissioning of the road at Adeniji Adele, he said: “We have a firm conviction that these projects will positively impact the lives of residents. It will enhance safety and security; lead to the creation of new jobs and livelihood opportunities in Lagos Island in general. “Also, it is expected that the regeneration projects will improve connectivity and drastically reduce the travel time of commuters.

What is more, the well laid out and connected drainage system will significantly mitigate the perennial flooding often experienced in this area, enhance property values as well as stimulate businesses and economic development on the Island”.