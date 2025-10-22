My Second Term Bid, A Divine Project – Soludo 

Prof Chukwuma Soludo, Governor of Anambra State, has described his second term bid as “A divine project and a mass movement” which ignites a sense of collective purpose and commitment to continued development in the state.

Governor Soludo, who spoke during a campaign rally in Onitsha South Local Government Area of the state, where he and his Deputy, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, were received by a large crowd of supporters on Tuesday.

The Governor said the gathering, filled with residents eager to show their backing, portrayed the growing momentum of his campaign.

He said, “My candidacy is a divine project and a mass movement which resonated deeply with the people and ignited a sense of collective purpose and commitment to continued development in the state.

“I express my heartfelt thanks to the community for their unwavering support. This is a campaign like no other in our history. I am humbled and deeply thankful, and I appreciate you.”

The governor outlined the progress his administration has made in all sectors of the state economy, especially in Onitsha South LGA, highlighting the establishment of a specialist general hospital in Fegge, the exceptional improvements made to public schools, among others.

He promised that many more advancements would follow if given the opportunity for a second term.

Several people also took the stage to voice their support, highlighting the achievements made under the Soludo-led administration.

Among them was the President General of Fegge, Onitsha, Okwudili Nwankwo, who praised the governor’s impact, adding, “Under Governor Soludo, we have seen remarkable changes, particularly with initiatives like the ‘One Youth, Two Skills’ programme.

This has empowered many of our youth and provided them with valuable skills for a brighter future.”

Another resident, Chibuike Ugo, echoed this sentiment, stating, “Free education, free antenatal care and delivery services have made a significant difference in our community. These programs are not just policies; they are lifelines for our families.”

Another one, Franklin Onyeke added, “As we pray for Governor Soludo’s victory on November 8, 2025, we remain steadfast in our belief that he will continue to lead Anambra towards greatness.”

A cheque donation of N20 million was also made to support the governor’s campaign.

Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, is contesting the governorship election alongside 16 other candidates from other political parties on November 8, 2025.