My S’Court Affirmation In Defence Of Rule Of Law – Gov Aliyu

The Sokoto State Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu has described the Supreme Court judgment as fair, just and in the best interest of the nation and in defence of the rule of law.

Aliyu also said the verdict of the apex court which affirmed his election as governor of hope and judicial independence for the common man.

The governor stated this to the APC supporters who welcomed him alongside other party stalwarts on Sunday evening shortly on arrival from Abuja.

He noted that the victory at the court was a clear testimony that the judiciary is unbiased and gives hope to the common man.

Aliyu also assures that his government will rededicate itself for a new and prosperous Sokoto through the continued execution of human-oriented d projects.

While urging the opposition party members and aspirants who contested elections with him to bury all differences and Join hands to drive the state to its destination of development.

According to him all elections matters, hurdles and tests are done and dusted and there is the need to to focus on building and repositioning the state to a greater height.

” I also urge all party members and supporters to collectively strengthen our commitment to delivering dividends of democracy in defence of our mandate towards the next political dispensation in 2027.

While acknowledging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their foresight, dedicated the victory to the resilient party faithfuls and the entire Sokoto people who he noted, were supportive of the journey and success.

Earlier, the state APC leader, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko attributed the victory of Governor Aliyu Sokoto and the party to God.

He urged those in opposition to uphold and imbibe the spirit of respect and join hands with the state government in the interest of the state and the country as a whole.

Sen Wamakko recalled that a lot of odds and political treachery to hijack the party and its popular mandate were attempted but foiled by the Supreme mercy of God.

” God in his infinite and supreme mercy said no and a no forever. God’s no is no. No one can reverse it nor snatch what has been destined by Him”, he said.

According to the Senator and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts,” We need to give glory to God and thank everyone for supporting us and being with us in prayers.

” Let us rededicate ourselves to doing more for the state to attain greater heights. We are witnesses to the excellent achievements recorded in three months of Governor Aliyu Sokoto. We are building on that for the benefit of all”, he remarked with a smile.

Also, the state party Chairman, Hon. Sadiq Isah Achida who lauded Governor Aliyu Sokoto’s leadership urged him not to relent in order to make some mark of difference in line with the footprints and legacies of Wamakko.

” Our resilient sense of opposition had paid off. This is a testimony and a political lesson. Politics of development cannot thrive without a purposeful opposition”, he said.