My sad ordeal in Qatar–Stranded Nigerian footballer

A Nigerian footballer, Babatunde Ogundiran, who is now stranded in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, has cried out for help.

The wing back who has spent over one year in Qatar is frustrated on how to get his career on track or head back home.

Narrating his ordeal to our correspondent, Ogundiran says life has been hell for him in the Middle East country.

He noted that his agent, Yusuf Garuba Inuwa of YG Football Agency has failed to fulfill all the promises made to him.

Speaking almost in tears, the footballer said: “In 2021 Belarus was the country he was working out for me and eventually my visa was confirmed for 5th 2021. The invitation letter from the club and my visa were sent to me. I was set to travel but later didn’t go due to some stories by him. I have all the documents.

“In 2022, I applied for a Portuguese visa he did all the paperwork and sent it over to me. After waiting for 5 months without result, he changed plan to proceed with starting another application with Bahrain but I only saw a screen display of the application, he booked a flight ticket twice to Bahrain with Egypt Airline but didn’t work out.

“In 2023 March, he sent me Qatar visa for 1 year validity and I had to pay some emergency money for the visa N273k then he said flight ticket are very high we paid another money. He booked my flight ticket numerous times to Qatar in 2023 but failed to pay for them all through the year. Eventually, my family members and friends paid for me to travel and now I need the assistance of all and sundry because I am stranded here in Qatar. My visa has expired.”

The former Young Boys player who last played for Crownstar FC of Lagos added that life has been unbearable for him as he now depend on his parents and friends in Nigeria for his day-to day upkeep.

