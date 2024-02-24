My Role Model Is Pastor Enenche –Clifford IMODJE

Clifford Oghenemanurey Imodje with the stage name Clifford D’ Psalmist is a gospel artiste and an MC who has compere many big events. In this interview with DEBORAH OCHENI, the creative songwriter and singer speaks about his fashion philosophy, career and other sundry issues.

Which fashion rule do you live by?

My fashion rule is, ‘Keep it simple but classy,’ and ‘Dress to express, never to impress’.

What do you think of the world without fashion?

I believe the world without fashion would be a little bit boring.

Which celebrity style do you admire most?

I have always admired the Nollywood Actor, Jim Iyke, in terms of fashion. Now, my role model is my pastor, Dr. Paul Enenche. The way he always puts on matching outfits with his wife, and always looking fresh and classy, that’s something I would love to emulate.

Is there anything you are unlikely to be caught wearing?

Female clothes. The world has gone crazy today that people see cross dressing as normal, but that is something I would never do even at gunpoint.

What makes a man well dressed?

A good watch (nothing too flashy) gives a little sense of completeness to an outfit. But the real deal is to pay attention to the basics which can mar the image of a well-dressed man; shiny shoes, neat hairs, nails and beards. Appearing well-dressed at a glance is nothing more than giving attention to these basic details.

When it comes to fashion would you say your physique works to your advantage?

Of course it does. I am a bit bulky and when I put on good clothes, they fit perfectly most times. I like my clothes sticking very close to my body. The only challenge is that my trousers get torn at an alarming rate due to my big buttocks.

Which fashion trend do you like most?

Honestly, the fashion trend I’ve come to appreciate the most for men is the classic tailored look. It is timeless and there’s something undeniably sharp about a well-fitted blazer or suit that elevates the entire appearance of an individual.

Personally what does style mean to you?

Style is similar to a language without words. It is a kind of communication that goes beyond spoken language, enabling people to express their personalities, preferences, and even beliefs through choices in behavior, perception, and appearance.

Are you labels freak?

I do not allow myself to get attached too much to such things. To me, there is really no difference between two shirts from different brands, as long as I look comfortable in them.

Fashion wise, would you rather go for quality, trend or colour?

I would always go for quality. It supersedes trends or colors for me.

What do you consider a wardrobe staple?

Crispy white dress shirt. It is ideal for almost every occasion.

What determines what you wear?

The event I am attending and the role I am playing determines what I wear per time. In my days as a bachelor, you would mostly catch me in suits, but now that I am married, I have more native attires and casual wears.

What is your ready to go outfits?

White or black T-shirts, on a blue jean with matching sneakers. It makes me look sharp and casual, and not too serious.

Comparing modern designers to classical ones, how will you rate designers of these days?

Rating designers across different eras is much like comparing apples and oranges – both have unique flavors and qualities that cater to the tastes of their respective times. The mode and context of evaluating designers shift significantly when you consider the changes in technology, society, and culture between the classical and modern eras.

Which accessory do you live for?

Wrist watches and my wedding ring. You will always catch me with both.

Define your style in one word.

Simple.

Does your present status as an artist influences your dress sense?

Yes, it does. My dress sense has always been about the message I want to communicate and the message I am communicating is Jesus Christ.

Do you conform to trends?

Not at all.

Trend wise, don’t you think women have more varieties than men? How do you guys feel about that? Do you feel cheated?

What’s important is that everyone has the opportunity to express themselves in a way that feels authentic and enjoyable to them.

Does your background influence who you are now?

My background played a major role in the person I have become. My background and history helped shaped some of my beliefs, character, personality traits and life choices.

The gospel music market seems saturated; how do you intend to keep afloat?

Following God’s instructions and directions per time will keep me afloat. The more I seek him, the more men will seek after me. This is what I have learnt over the years, in my little walk with God. Another thing is, anyone who tries to do Gospel Music with a competitive spirit was either never called in the first place, or does not understand what he/she is doing. Our main duty is to stir up the atmosphere with sounds, so that the Holy Spirit can minister Jesus Christ into the hearts, lives and situations of men. I believe in what God has called me to do, the people He has sent me to encounter and the lives He has sent me to change.

What are you offering differently from other gospel artistes?

The uniqueness of my sound, especially the lyrics and melodies of my songs. By God’s mercies, I receive and write songs that everyone can relate with. Most of my songs are from my personal encounters and experiences. They are original sounds received and written by me, and they are what everyone can connect with.

Would you say you are satisfied with places gospel music has taken you to?

Of course, yes. I was privileged to work with the legendary Chris Morgan, and his beautiful wife, Eunice Morgan, and I had access to people and places that I could only dream of. But I know the best is yet to come.

How did you come up with your stage (Clifford D’ Psalmist) and what is the message behind it?

Initially, my stage name was Psalmist Clifford. Then along the line, I actually decided to change it to just Clifford Imodje, citing examples like Chris Morgan, Dunsin Oyekan, Nathaniel Bassey, etc. But I was in a fast about three years ago, and God told me to start answering the name, CLIFFORD THE PSALMIST. I actually did not like it because I love simplicity, and I was not happy with it. I had a hard time accepting it, until one day as I was fellowshipping, the name Paul The Apostle just dropped in my spirit. That was when the Holy Spirit made me understand that the name was given due to the office God created and proposed me to occupy. I had little relief and finally decided to obey God, like I had a choice. I stylishly used the capital letter “D” to replace the definite article “The” to make it a little shorter.

You recently released a single “No Gree for Devil” what is the level of patronage so far?

The level of patronage has been encouraging, though it can be better. You know the challenges a person faces when he tries to do something for the first time, on his own, and without a sponsor or label, in a demanding place like the Gospel Music Industry. But I thank God for the level of reception so far.

What informed the decision of becoming a gospel artiste?

I actually just loved Gospel Music from when I was a kid. My actual goal was just to write good songs and lead the choir in the local assembly. I remember always telling myself that I am not interested in fame and all that. But God had other plans. So for me, this is beyond passion. It is a calling. It is what He called me to do. All these He made understand over the years. Left for me, I would prefer to continue leading the choir and as long as everything is going on fine, I am okay. So my becoming a psalmist was God’s doing, and He alone takes the glory.

Would you say government has done enough for creative people in our country?

Government has not done enough in providing basic amenities, I honestly believe that if the government can get those basic things right, the creative industry will experience more boom and glory.

What is your advice to those who wish to attain the height that you are now?

I have not started yet. The greatest height I want to attain is to hear, “Well Done, thou good and faithful servant”. I will also advise that you start from where you are and with what you have. Just trust God and start.

What do we expect from you soon?

I will be releasing another single shortly titled, ELROI meaning The God That Sees Me. This song is special to me because when my wife was due for delivery, our baby girl was in a breeched position. We kept believing God that the baby would turn and she would deliver naturally. The matron in the healthcare advised us to connect to NSPPD which we did. On the very first day, Pastor Jerry Eze mentioned ELROI, and the sound hit my spirit immediately. Though my wife through the surgeon’s knife, everything went smoothly and we have a lovely daughter today. It was a difficult period for my wife and I due to the many negative prophecies and fears from some people around us.

But God decided in our favour and we named our daughter OGHENEBRUME, meaning God has decided in my favour. That was how the song was received and written around July last year. So please follow me on all social media platforms and watch out for ELROI. The God that sees you will bless you in Jesus Name. Amen.