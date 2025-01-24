My Role As Conductor In Gold Circle Condom TV Commercial, Most Challenging –Omokhuale

Share

Veteran actor, culture promoter, writer, media content provider, and former President, Association of Voice Over Artists of Nigeria (AVOA), Ehi Omokhuale, reflects on his career in this interview with TONY OKUYEME. He also shares his thoughts about acting on stage, screen and radio, voice over, and other issues

Can you share a little about your journey into acting and how it has evolved over the years?

I believe that you need to Learn before you earn, that’s why I started my acting journey with learning under professional troupes, and under the tutelage of the masters. I’m still seeking more opportunities of learning…

Your experience growing up, especially as it influenced your acting career.

I was born and bred in Lagos state, where I also did my Primary, Secondary and tertiary education. My late father was a known ‘Igbabonelimin’ masquerade artiste in Ishan land, Edo State, before he relocated to Lagos in the mid 50s. My humble parents disciplined us strictly in moral uprightness, learning our Ishan language and also learning to cook our native soups compulsorily.

What was your first significant role, and how did it influence your career trajectory?

My first significant role, as a young actor, was the role of a drunk, on NTA Channel 10 in the mid 80s. It got me to appreciate the concept of characterization, because it made me rove from bar to bar studying the mannerisms of tipsy and drunken folks.

You’ve had a diverse career across stage, screen, radio, and voice acting. How do you adapt to the demands of each medium?

All is voice acting. As you make use of your voice to depict different characters for different mediums, you only need to understand the properties, the uniqueness and distinctions between one medium and the other.

Is there a difference in how you approach character development for each medium? Of course, from the format of the scripts, you’ll see the differences, in the kind of words that suit the medium, facial expressions for TV.

If it’s Radio you need more of voice modulation to convey the emotions. For stage drama, the whole of your body, face and voice come to play.

What has been your most challenging role, and how did you overcome the difficulties?

My most challenging role is the role of “Conductor” in the ‘Gold Circle Condom’ TV commercial of 1992. Everyday, I jumped from Molue bus to Molue bus, and also stayed at some bus stops, studying the mannerisms and behaviour of Lagos bus conductors.

What do you find most rewarding about acting in each of the different mediums you’ve worked in?

Audience satisfaction was what I found most rewarding in each of the different mediums.

You’re a veteran voice over artiste. How do you convey emotion and character through voice alone?

Doing voice over for a commercial is like acting in a radio drama, and the Radio is a blind medium. No one sees you, so all the emotions must be conveyed by your voice.

What are some unique challenges you face in voice acting compared to live performances or screen acting?

In voice acting, your microphone is your mass audience. As for TV acting, the camera represents your mass audience. But in a live (stage) acting, there’s a live audience that’ll react accordingly which makes it interactive.

What do you think is the future of radio and voice acting in the age of digital media and podcasts?

Radio and voice acting, and digital media and podcasts should compliment each other. They represent different generations, and they should merge the generations for a better result.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self, what would it be?

Be more sensitive to opportunities around you.

How do you handle criticism or setbacks in such a competitive industry?

Criticisms or setbacks are integral part of growth and development in any industry.

How has the acting industry changed since you first began, and what do you believe is essential for its future?

No doubt, Nigerian acting industry has occupied the world stage. But we need more creative writers. We need better trained child actors. We need more discipline in all aspects of the industry. We need more modesty than flamboyance. We lack well trained child-actors in our dramas. We also lack pets (animals) in our dramas. Abroad, there are expert child trainers, as well as expert animal trainers for movies. Children and pets (where necessary) can add to the richness of our movies, because they are part of our cultural life.

Who are some of your biggest influences in the industry, and how have they inspired you?

Ben Tomoloju, Jide Ogungbade, Pita Onaivi, Buno Uwabor, Ihria Enakhimio, Decter, Lindersay, Lola Fani-Koyode, Ayo Ganiu and Gbenga Ariba.

Tell us your experience before and after your role in the Gold Circle condom advert?

It was a mad house, because the late Mr. Tunde Oloyede (owner of Media International) assembled a number of comic characters for the Gold Circle Condom…, actors like myself, Tunji Sotimirin, Ayo Mogaji, Julius Duateme and Collins Onomor. The TVC won awards, and it is still trending.

How have you been able to stay out of scandal?

My humble moral background remains a constant check and reminder, and would not permit me to go astray.

Have you been embarrassed?

Yes.

What happened?

When my father was retired from the Ministry of Works and Housing, and my mother was a petty trader, at some points in Yabatech and Unilag, I almost dropped out of school due to difficulty in paying tuition and other school fees.

How did you handle it?

I was stepping out of school to look for acting jobs at the National Theatre, NTA and Radio Nigeria. I also did a few menial jobs, like cleaning and gardening for people, to help myself.

What has been your greatest satisfaction so far?

My greatest satisfaction is the co-pioneering and co-founding of the Association of Voice Over Artistes (AVOA) in the 90s.

