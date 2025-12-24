My Return To Bayelsa Govt House Over Ewhrudjakpo’s Death Saddening –Dickson

Former Bayelsa State Governor and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Seriake Dickson, has said the death of the deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, was a personal loss and deeply saddening.

Dickson, accompanied by his wife, Prof Rachael Dickson, and a large delegation of political associates, spoke yesterday during a condolence visit to Government House, Yenagoa, expressing how pained he was that his first visit to the Creek Haven after he left office in 2020 was because of the demise of Ewhrudjakpo.

He described the visit as a very sad moment for him, stating that the news of the death of his long-standing political ally broke him.

He said: “On a nostalgic, historic note, let me say that this particular visit leaves a very sour taste in my mouth. I would have preferred since handing over in 2020 to you that I visited here on a happy occasion. “But my very first visit in this conference hall and to this Government House is on a very sombre and sad note. That is the way God has destined it to be.