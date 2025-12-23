My Return To Bayelsa Gov’t House Over Ewhrudjakpo’s Death Deeply Saddening – Dickson

Immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Henry Seriake Dickson, has described the death of the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, as a personal loss and a deeply saddening experience.

Senator Dickson, accompanied by his wife, Prof. Rachael Dickson, and a large delegation of political associates, spoke on Tuesday during a condolence visit to Government House, Yenagoa.

He expressed deep pain that his first visit to Creek Haven since leaving office in 2020 was occasioned by the demise of his long-time political ally.

According to him, the visit was particularly painful, noting that the news of Ewhrudjakpo’s death came as a huge shock and left him broken.

“On a nostalgic, historic note, let me say that this particular visit leaves a very sour taste in my mouth. I would have preferred that since handing over to you in 2020, my visit here would have been on a happy occasion,” Dickson said.

“But my very first visit to this conference hall and Government House is on a very sombre and sad note. That is the way God has destined it to be.

“I would have loved to be here much earlier, since this happened on December 11, but this was one death that broke me. It was unexpected, sudden, and the profundity of the loss was enormous.”

Dickson eulogised Ewhrudjakpo as a committed public servant with an outstanding record, recalling his tenure as Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, during which he supervised the construction of the present Government House.

“This is the very first time in the history of our state that such a sad event has occurred. Everyone here knows what Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo did in public service and what he stood for.

“Stepping into this place, my mind flashed back to some of the key infrastructure projects he drove as commissioner. Today, I have come to pay a condolence visit in this very edifice that stands to his credit,” he said.

While condoling Governor Douye Diri, the Bayelsa State Government, the Ewhrudjakpo family and the people of the state, Dickson urged Bayelsans and the political class to remain united at this trying time, irrespective of political differences.

In his response, Governor Diri thanked his predecessor for finding the strength to visit and condole with the state and the family of the deceased.

He noted that Ewhrudjakpo’s death had deeply affected everyone, describing the period as emotionally difficult for him, Dickson and the deceased’s family.

“I thank you, sir, for summoning the courage to come back to Bayelsa. This is a loss that affects you deeply. That is why in my condolence message, after acknowledging the government, the family and the people, I also acknowledged you because I understand how you feel.

“Today, you summoned the courage to return to your state after our discussion. It is a tragic death and a great blow to the people, the government of this state, the family, and to you personally,” Diri said.