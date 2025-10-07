My Report Card As INEC Chairman – Yakubu

Immediate past Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has reflected on his decade-long tenure, highlighting the achievements and innovations introduced under his leadership despite the challenges faced.

Prof. Yakubu, who stepped down on Tuesday after ten years at the helm, said the commission introduced numerous technological advancements to improve Nigeria’s electoral process.

At his final meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), he noted that INEC consolidated the biometric voter register and replaced many manual processes with digital platforms and applications.

“These include the nomination of candidates, submission of polling and collation agents by political parties, accreditation of national and international observers and media personnel, voter accreditation, and result management,” he said.

He further stated that, with the support of development partners, the commission introduced technologies to enhance election management, including the easy location of polling facilities, management of collation and returning officers, virtual training of electoral staff, oversight of political party finances and audits, and overall monitoring of elections through the Election Monitoring and Support Centre (EMSC).

“Indeed, we have made tremendous progress, but much more remains to be done,” he emphasized.

Prof. Yakubu explained that, recognizing the enormity of the challenges ahead, he followed the provisions of Section 306 (1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) in stepping down and handing over to the most senior National Commissioner, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, in an acting capacity, pending the appointment of a substantive chairman. He added that the decision was made after careful consultations and would allow the appointing authorities adequate time to select a new chairman.

“It will also enable the new Chairman to settle quickly into the task of conducting elections in Africa’s most demographically and logistically complex electoral environment,” he said.

Prof. Yakubu expressed gratitude to members of the commission, RECs, and staff nationwide for their cooperation. “Since 2015, I have worked with 24 National Commissioners and 67 RECs. Those involved in elections or knowledgeable about election management understand what conducting elections entails. I will forever cherish the support of successive Secretaries and staff of the Commission nationwide. Together, we innovated and managed the commission’s enormous responsibilities, sometimes on the verge of breaking down,” he said.

He also commended development partners for their support and security agencies for ensuring a safe environment during elections.

During the handover ceremony, Prof. Yakubu presented two books: Election Management in Nigeria, 2015–2025, a compendium of activities carried out over the last decade, and Innovations in Electoral Technology, 2015–2025, detailing the new technologies introduced by the commission during his tenure.