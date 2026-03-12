My Remarkable Achievements Will Speak For Me – Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has presented his scorecard after over three years in office, boasting that he has recorded significant achievements that should earn him a second term.

According to the governor, there is no sector that has not benefited from his administration, insisting that he has faithfully fulfilled the promises made to the people of the state during the 2022 governorship election.

Adeleke made this known while hosting leaders and members of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria in Osun State at the Government House, Osogbo, yesterday.

The Islamic society was led on the visit by a retired Justice of the State High Court, Moshood Ajeigbe, who is the National President of Ansar-Ud-Deen. Others included the Chairman of the Osun State Council of the society, Dauda Oladapo, and Akande Hafiz Olakunle, the Secretary.

Adeleke informed his guests that their visit coincided with a day of great importance to the state, noting that it marked the commencement of campaigns for the August 15, 2026 governorship election.

“We need your prayers and support for free and fair elections through which the will of the people will prevail,” he urged the Islamic organisation.

The governor insisted that his administration has delivered on its electoral promises to the people of Osun, enumerating several of his achievements.

“When the opposition asked whether I deserve to be re-elected, I told them yes, based on my performance in this first term in office. As governor, I remain a man of due process. I adhere to procurement regulations in project execution, enforce equitable distribution in infrastructure allocation, stick to the rule of law in governance crises, implement merit-based pre-election teachers’ recruitment despite financial constraints, and ensure the judicious management of state finances through verifiable projects and programmes.

“I demonstrate servant leadership traits by praising God in governance and by serving the collective interests and aspirations of Osun people for people-based development. I deserve re-election for several reasons, including the empowerment of the Osun cooperative movement with almost N4 billion; support and strengthening of community development associations (CDAs) with grassroots health and infrastructure projects; the implementation of the Imole Medical Outreach with almost 80,000 beneficiaries; and the revival of the Osun cocoa revolution through aggressive seedling distribution and new farmers’ initiatives.”

He also listed the acquisition of brand-new tractors serving farmers across the state; the implementation of thousands of local projects through integrated rural development under O-RAMP; the introduction of a 45-day window for the acquisition of Certificates of Occupancy; the revival of Osun Free Trade Zones with active investors; and the digitisation of the state’s tax and revenue collection system.

Other initiatives, he said, include the implementation of the SIFMIS payroll application, which was abandoned under the Oyetola administration, and the reduction of Osun’s debt stock by over 40 per cent, according to the National Debt Management Office.

He further listed the implementation of a local content policy to ensure Osun resources serve Osun people; the development of the state’s first five-star stadium; the establishment of the Osun Sports Commission and Osun Sports Development Fund; the revival of six moribund waterworks across the state; and the development of the Ora Water Dam, worth over N1 billion, to serve Igbomina land.

According to him, the government has also implemented strategic water access projects through 332 boreholes across the 332 wards in the state, developed Osun as a digital hub, introduced a state ICT policy, enacted a Tech Innovation Act, and domesticated the Nigeria Startup Act.

He added that his administration has revived and is implementing the Osun State Security Trust Fund.

The governor also highlighted achievements in infrastructure, including the construction of over 350 kilometres of roads, the development of three major flyover bridges, the reconstruction of collapsed town-link bridges at Iwo, Ile-Ife and Gbongan, and the ongoing dualisation of township roads in Iwo, Ila-Orangun, Obokun/Oriade, Ile-Ife, Ifetedo, Ikirun and Osogbo.

Other achievements, according to him, include the introduction of one of the best minimum wage structures for Osun workers, payment of inherited half salaries, payment of nearly N100 billion in inherited pension debts, and the restoration of welfare and dignity in the Osun public service.

He added that Osun’s national examination ranking improved from 33rd under the previous APC administration to 7th position in both 2024 and 2025, while the state also won recognition as the best state in primary healthcare access for 2024 and 2025.

Adeleke said his administration has also reconstructed over 200 health centres with solar and water facilities, rehabilitated about 150 schools, completed several abandoned projects at Osun State University, secured full national medical accreditation for the university, and established the University of Ilesa, with a take-off grant, nearly 100 accredited courses, and ongoing infrastructure upgrades.

For his re-election bid, Adeleke said he would campaign with an upgraded Five-Point Agenda, which includes integrated youth, women and workers’ welfare and empowerment; infrastructure consolidation for citizens’ social and economic wellbeing; agro-industrial expansion for human development and collective prosperity; affordable and qualitative health and education access; and an improved and secure business environment for job creation.

Earlier, speaking on behalf of the society, the Secretary of Ansar-Ud-Deen in Osun, Akande Hafiz Olakunle, commended Adeleke for his achievements, particularly in the area of infrastructure, and pledged the support of the Muslim group.

He, however, informed the governor that the ongoing dualisation road project in Iwo had affected the Ansar-Ud-Deen Central Mosque in the town, urging the governor to support efforts to build a new mosque.

“We believe you want to bring beauty to our environment. Due to this development, we have been managing to pray elsewhere, as the mosque is severely damaged and cannot be used for prayers due to safety concerns.

“We have been managing a very small mosque nearby. We have secured another piece of land where we intend to build a new mosque, but before we commence, we felt it necessary to seek your approval, Your Excellency. We humbly seek your support in this regard,” he said.

Responding, the governor said he had taken note of the society’s plan to build a new mosque, assuring that his administration would work with the group to establish a productive partnership to make the project a reality.