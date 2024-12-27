My Relationship With Gov. Mbah Cordial – Rep member

Share

A member representing the Aninri/Awgu/Oji River federal constituency of Enugu State, Hon. Anayo Onwuegbu, said he has a cordial and harmonious relationship with Governor Peter Mbah and the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Onwuegbu in a statement by his chief spokesperson Sam Orjiakor, said there is no truth in the allegation that he was seeking the removal of the executive members of his ward.

The lawmaker stated that even though he was on vacation abroad when the ward executive members were elected, he has maintained cordial relations with all the elected officials.

“Hon. Onwuegbu has never approached the state PDP Chairman to discuss or request the removal or replacement of any ward executive, nor does he have any intention of doing so.

“His only visit to the state Party Chairman, alongside stakeholders from Oji River, was to extend congratulations to the state Chairman on his election upon his (Onwuegbu’s) return from abroad. No such requests were made during that visit,” the statement added.

According to him, the other interaction he had with the state PDP Chairman was when he attended a party hosted by him on December 22, and it was in the company of some party stakeholders, including the Senator representing Enugu West, Osita Ngwu, the Speaker of the State Assembly, and other party chieftains.

“At no point during the event were issues regarding ward executives were discussed,” he added.

He demands the retraction of the publication, noting that he “has been a pillar of development in his constituency, championing numerous infrastructural projects that have significantly improved the lives of his constituents.

“His resolute commitment to progress is evident through numerous infrastructure developments in every nook and cranny of his constituency.

“His dedication to the party’s unity and progress is firm, and attempts to suggest otherwise are baseless and malicious.”

