My Re-Election As PFN Chairman Legitimate –Pastor Eyedoude

PastorTam Seth Eyedoude, the immediate past Chairman and chairmanelect, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bayelsa State Chapter, yesterday, debunked the allegation making round that he imposed himself on the body to lead them again for the second time.

Pastor Eyedoude revealed that the election that brought him back as the chairman was legitimate and not fraudulent as alleged by some of his members, adding that the national body of PFN was in the state to witness the election.

An unsigned petition has been flying on the social media alleging that the Pastor subtly disqualified his opponent by declaring that he was not an advisory council member of PFN.

The unsigned petition reads: Dear Pastor, we acknowledge the receipt of your public statement issued after your attempt to unilaterally declare yourself “Chairman‑Elect” of the Bayelsa State chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), despite overwhelming evidence of electoral fraud and procedural violations.

“You claim there is an “official proclamation” from the National President confirming you as Chairman‑Elect. This is false.

No official declaration has been issued by Bishop Francis Wale Oke, the only authority empowered under Article 15 (5) of the PFN Constitution to proclaim a state chairman.

“The December 2, 2025 election violated Articles 12, 15, 20, and 22, including: No 7‑day notice (Article 15 (1)). Same‑day voting for Category A & B (against Article 22), Disqualification of Rev. Timiebi Kiyaramo without cause (Article 12 (3), Illegal participation by non‑Advisory Council member.