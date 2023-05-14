My Purported Suspension By Court, A Ruse –Abure

The embattled National Chairman of Labour Party (LP) Julius Abure, has denied the claims by the suspended National Vice Chairman, Lamidi Apapa, that he (Abure) was suspended from office by the Abuja High Court hearing the leadership crisis in the party.

Abure, in a statement yesterday, explained that the court merely assumed jurisdiction of the matter before it, and wondered why Apapa could misinterpret it to mean his suspension as National Chairman.

“I need to make it abundantly clear that the substantive matter has not even started,” Abure stated, adding that he already submitted “notice of appeal to the court and we are moving all the matters from that court and taking it to the Court of Appeal.”

He maintained that the High Court does not have jurisdiction over the matter, as was decided by the Supreme Court in the case of Sulieman v APC. “The lower court, however, never suspended me in its ruling.

This is why I was surprised to read from the social media the jaundiced interpretation offered to the media by Apapa after he addressed the newsmen. “His address simply showed that time is running out fast on them and that they are in a hurry to achieve their target set by their paymasters.

“Is it not laughable that he will be giving ultimatum to the counsel to Labour Party and our presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to within 48 hours to surrender themselves to him? “He was obviously asleep when the ruling was ongoing or that he does not understand the difference between a court ruling and a judgement. He needs to be schooled on some of these legal terminologies.”