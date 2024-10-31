My Purported Suspension As NASSLAF Chairman Illegal – Barr Nwala

Share

…Says no suspension in NASSLAF Constituton

The Chairman of the National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum (NASSLAF), Barr. Emeka Nwala, has dismissed the reports of his suspension form office by some members of the Executive Committee and the Central Working Committee of the From.

Reacting to the development in a statement forwarded to journalists on Thursday in the nation’s capital, Abuja, Nwala who argued that the Constitution of NASSLAF did not provide for suspension, described as an illegality his purported suspension.

The statement reads: “I write to notify you of the attempt by some members of NASSLAF Exco and CWC to form an illegal and illegitimate parallel NASSLAF government in National Assembly.

“This ugly and unwarranted development is in clear violation of the principles and provisions of NASSLAF constitution.

“The development is capable of causing a breach of the peace being enjoyed by legislative aides and the National Assembly as a whole.

“Accordingly, the gentlemen of the press are respectfully requested to disregard all misleading details the group has been circulating to justify their dastardly act designed to derail the system and cause unnecessary dis-affection amongst legislative aides in the National Assembly”.

Speaking further on the issue, Nwala who works with the former Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, said that the purported CWC meeting held to allegedly suspend him, was an exercise without foundation because it was not validly activated.

He said that the requirement of one quarter of members of the Executive Committee to convene a meeting where he supposedly fail to do so did not represent the six geopolitical zones as demanded by the Constitution. (See Article 11 paragraph (ii) of our Constitution as attached).

According to him, the call for a meeting pursuant to Article 11 paragraph (ii) did not empower the Committee to take any decisions whatsoever without his knowledge, let alone such patently illegal decision as suspension of an officer.

He noted that the NASSLAF Constitution does not have provision for suspension of an officer, saying: “What the Constitution copiously provided for is removal from office and for procedure for removal, see Article 21 and 22 of NASSLAF Constitution.

The Senior legislative aide said that these constitutional provisions were not met, saying: “it is incongruous for any right thinking person to assume that I, Barr. Emeka Nwala, the only validly elected Chairman, National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum, has either been suspended or removed from office.

He insisted that he had laboured to offer purposeful leadership being acclaimed by majority of legislative aides, staff and legislators, stressing that move taken by some memebers of NASSLAF was a calculated attempt to distract the administration on very ridiculous reasons.

Nwala noted that as expected of a leader, “I have opened up forum to let trite discussions hold to resolve any concerns from any quarters so as to sustain the peaceful environment being enjoyed by the legislative aides and others in National Assembly.”

He insisted that NASSLAF was not divided but remained one body under his chairmanship.

When contacted, some members of NASSLAF in both the Senate and House of Representatives, said that they didn’t believe in any purported suspension or impeachment of their leader by any person or group of persons.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, some of them told our Correspondent that there was no other recognized Chairman than the elected and duly inaugurated Chairman, Barr Emeka Nwala, insisting that there was no leadership crisis in NASSLAF.

Those who spoke, also said that that the people behind the purported suspension of the Chairman were a few who constituted themselves as opposition and a few Central Working Committee members that wanted to cause trouble.

